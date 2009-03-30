FALLON WANTS ‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ REUNION

#Saved By The Bell #Jimmy Fallon
03.30.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

Jimmy Fallon may not be as funny as Conan O’Brien (or at all), but the man knows how to organize an Internet hubbub (such as making a random audience member a Twitter star).  Now he’s organizing an online petition to reunite the cast of “Saved by the Bell” to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Dennis Haskins, AKA Principal Belding, has already committed to the reunion, because it’s not like his day planner is super-crowded.

I think this could happen.  Mario Lopez will do anything for publicity, and most of the rest of the cast shares the same underpass of the 405 freeway.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Saved By The Bell#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSDENNIS HASKINSjimmy fallonNBCSAVED BY THE BELL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP