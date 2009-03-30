FALLON WANTS ‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ REUNION

Jimmy Fallon may not be as funny as Conan O’Brien (or at all), but the man knows how to organize an Internet hubbub (such as making a random audience member a Twitter star). Now he’s organizing an online petition to reunite the cast of “Saved by the Bell” to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Dennis Haskins, AKA Principal Belding, has already committed to the reunion, because it’s not like his day planner is super-crowded.

I think this could happen. Mario Lopez will do anything for publicity, and most of the rest of the cast shares the same underpass of the 405 freeway.