FALLON WANTS ‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ REUNION

Jimmy Fallon may not be as funny as Conan O’Brien (or at all), but the man knows how to organize an Internet hubbub (such as making a random audience member a Twitter star). Now he’s organizing an online petition to reunite the cast of “Saved by the Bell” to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Dennis Haskins, AKA Principal Belding, has already committed to the reunion, because it’s not like his day planner is super-crowded.
I think this could happen. Mario Lopez will do anything for publicity, and most of the rest of the cast shares the same underpass of the 405 freeway.
Great idea, but there’s no time. There’s never any time. I’ll never get into Stanford. I’m so excited. I’m so…
Tim beat me to it.
Goddamn that’s soooooo edgy. I mean Saved by the Bell references are like sooooooo in nowadays.
If they can’t get Kelly Kapowski, they can just replace her with Tori.
Fucking hipster doofus just steals ideas he reads on blogs. Oh look at me I’m cool I use the internet. Fuck you Jimmy Fallon!
Last time I saw Tiffany Amber Thiessen, she was offering to suck Woody Allen’s dick.
Oh, and I think she was in one of his movies, too.
…Scared!
/finishes off what Tim started
No SBTB reunion would be complete without Mr. Tuttle.
Last time I saw Tiffany Amber Thiesen she was just Tiffany and had sold her other two names for heroine.
I can’t wait for Jessie’s step-brother Eric to screw this whole thing up.
Buddy Bands.
Wait is this like the time Conan started a petition to get them to re-release Dirty Dancing?
Mark Paul Gosselaar was in a small, shitty, coke den of an Irish Pub yesterday called Faddy Malone’s in Levittown, New York. Supposedly he wasn’t paid in anything but free food and drinks. I bet Dustin Diamond is making a better living than that…
Haskins plotting with Fallon, its a real shame to see childhood tv stars become douchebags.
Beat Valley
Wow…Jimmy fallon has NO charisma, whatsoever. It’s incredible to see how bad he is on his own. I wish NBC would have the balls to axe him, but they’ll let him flounder for a few years I’m sure…
only if the reunion takes place on a rooftop and Zack Attack performs their smash hit single “Friends Forever.”
I feel left out. I wish I knew more about Saved By The Bell. Is this the show where the Maytag repair man tried to molest that little black kid?