The Early Response To Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Trailer Is All About Walton Goggins And His Scene-Stealing Ghoul

The full trailer for Fallout has arrived, and the overwhelming reaction on social media is abundantly clear: Bring on that sweet Walton Goggins action.

As The Ghoul, The Righteous Gemstones star is front and center in the latest trailer for Amazon‘s adaptation of the hit video game series. Not only does he kick off the proceedings with a Rod Serling-like introduction, but he steals every moment is on camera as the deformed gunslinger who fires quips as fast as he fires bullets.

The Ghoul also seems to know an awful lot about why the world is a post-apocalyptic hellscape, and he seems hell-bent on sending Ella Purnell’s curious Vault Dweller on a quest for revenge. And while all of that makes for a riveting trailer, Goggins’ mere presence was enough to sell folks on giving Fallout a whirl when it starts streaming next month.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Fallout will drop all of its episodes April 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

