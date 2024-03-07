The full trailer for Fallout has arrived, and the overwhelming reaction on social media is abundantly clear: Bring on that sweet Walton Goggins action.

As The Ghoul, The Righteous Gemstones star is front and center in the latest trailer for Amazon‘s adaptation of the hit video game series. Not only does he kick off the proceedings with a Rod Serling-like introduction, but he steals every moment is on camera as the deformed gunslinger who fires quips as fast as he fires bullets.

The Ghoul also seems to know an awful lot about why the world is a post-apocalyptic hellscape, and he seems hell-bent on sending Ella Purnell’s curious Vault Dweller on a quest for revenge. And while all of that makes for a riveting trailer, Goggins’ mere presence was enough to sell folks on giving Fallout a whirl when it starts streaming next month.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Walton Goggins starts the trailer and that’s all you needed to sell me on it. I’m in. https://t.co/PUkHhz3nlL — A Washed Kang (@AnthonyCanton_3) March 7, 2024

I’d give this a shot anyway but Walton Goggins as a badass ghoul has me completely sold. https://t.co/AAXwWIg4re — Cav the Knife (@CombatCavScout) March 7, 2024

Walton Goggins is the hero Fallout wants, needs, and deserves — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 7, 2024

a good 60% of this rests on Walton Goggins being charming; fortunately, he's up to it https://t.co/ayQtuHKcyQ — Holly Anderson 🍇 (@HollyAnderson) March 7, 2024

Walton Goggins showing the vault dweller around Fallout land pic.twitter.com/MzgRH2Wp64 — Coach (@JayDSarkar) March 7, 2024

"Hey have you heard Walton Goggins is in–" https://t.co/ejGkwt5JW9 pic.twitter.com/agxbcyLhK9 — Jim Eltringham (@JimEltringham) March 7, 2024

Walton Goggins, when it's all said and done is going to be the Kevin Bacon of this generation. My man WORKS https://t.co/3eWvYLHcS7 — Rich Fann II (and all that implies) (@Rich_Fann) March 7, 2024

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Fallout will drop all of its episodes April 11 on Amazon Prime Video.