With the ambitious live-action adaptation of Fallout less than a month away, Amazon has ramped up the marketing machine for the upcoming series by unleashing the show’s secret weapon: Walton Goggins . Showrunner Jonathan Nolan has also dropped some exciting new tidbits about the new series, and it’s looking like audiences are in for one hell of a journey into the world of the hit video game.

Plot

While specific plot details for Fallout are being kept tightly under wraps, the Prime Video series will undoubtedly have some wild sci-fi twists and turns thanks to the involvement of Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan. In a recent interview, Nolan opened up about his ambitious plans for the show, which involves making it as close to a new installment of the video game series as possible.

“Fallout, in my career, is closest to the work we did in adapting Batman, where there’s so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you’re free to invent your own,” Nolan told Total Film. “Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It’s almost like we’re Fallout 5. I don’t want to sound presumptuous, but it’s just a non-interactive version of it, right?”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Cast

As Fallout ramps up promotion ahead of its release date, fans have been going nuts over Walton Goggins‘ involvement in the series. The Righteous Gemstones star plays the noseless, irradiated bounty hunter known as The Ghoul, and his appearance in the latest Fallout trailer brought in huge reactions on social media.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Goggins revealed that his character is 200 years old and was a normal guy named Cooper Howard. Judging by brief snippets from the trailer, it’s clear that Cooper goes through some things (both tragic and gruesome) before becoming the drugged-up gunslinger hunting Michael Emerson’s mystery character across post-apocalyptic ruins.

Here are the details on the rest of the main cast:

Lucy (Ella Purnell): An optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan): The Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

Maximus (Aaron Moten): A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland—and will do anything to further their goals.