Amazon Prime’s dystopian sci-fi series Fallout premiered earlier this year, and even though season one has wrapped, there is enough content in the original game series to span several seasons of the show, meaning that we will probably see even more Kyle MacLachlan on our screens. A second season of Fallout was ordered last month, and the team behind the show is ready to take it to the next level. “Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again,” executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement. While the new season is just shaping up, there are some clues of where the story will go, thanks to the revealing season finale. Here’s everything we know about the second season of the video game-turned-tv-series Fallout.

Plot While the first season takes elements from the Fallout games, the story isn’t adapted from any particular installment, meaning the showrunners have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to advanding the plot. At the end of season one, it’s revealed that unfortunately, our pal Kyle MacLachlan is not the all-American father we thought he was. His character Hank is seen escaping to New Vegas, which does appear in the popular game series. “If anything, the show is leaning into the events [of New Vegas],” Producer and Fallout game director Todd Howard recently revealed. “Season two is gonna be featuring some of New Vegas, and we’re careful about maintaining the key events of that game and the content in it.” Howard added. In the Fallout universe, New Vegas is the backdrop for social and political power struggles amongst those living in the post-war wasteland. Besides New Vegas, it was also revealed in the season finale that Lucy’s mom might still be alive, which would likely be explored in the upcoming season. Cast While the cast has not yet been confirmed, we can assume that everyone who survived season one will live on in season two. That includes Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean and Walton Goggins as the infamous Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus and Kyle MacLachlan as the deceptive Hank. Moisés Aria, Sarita Choudhury, and Frances Turner are also expected to return.