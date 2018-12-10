Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Carrie Fisher was best known for playing science-fiction space princess Leia Organa in Star Wars, but she had a strong career in comedy, too, with roles in classic movies like Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally…, and Soapdish. The actress also won Emmys for her performances on 30 Rock and Catastrophe (alongside her tongue-waggling companion Gary Fisher), and she voiced a recurring character on Family Guy. Last night’s episode of the Fox animated series paid its respects to Fisher, who died in December 2016.

It was a surprisingly emotional tribute from a show best known for pop culture non-sequiturs and gross-out gags. While speaking at the funeral for his Pawtucket Brewery boss Angela (voiced by Fisher), Peter begins his eulogy by quoting some of televison’s most popular theme songs, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show (“Who could turn the world on with her smile? Angela. Who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it seem worthwhile? Angela”), Friends (“So no one told you life was gonna be this way. [claps four times] Angela”), and Cheers (“Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Angela”). The scene then takes a solemn turn.

“That was Angela — fearless, spontaneous, honest about herself just as much as she was about the world around her,” Peter said. “She had grace, courage, and an unmated zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess.” You can watch the full tribute above.