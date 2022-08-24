House of the Dragon is already a ratings hit for HBO, which drew a premiere record while HBO Max struggled to cope with all of those Sunday night streams. Only one episode has aired so far, but people are on board, and that means they want to draw comparisons with characters. That’s a big reason why Prince Daemon Targaryen is being called a Homelander. I still believe it’s way too soon to make that call, but let’s talk about another comparison which really has nothing to do with a character but everything to do with looks.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (who was the first character to unleash a “dracarys!”) is currently being portrayed (as a younger version of the character) onscreen by Millie Alcock. In her adult years, Emma D’Arcy will pick up the role, and the previews have caused some fans to do a double take. That’s because Euphoria viewers keep thinking they’re seeing Hunter Schafter when D’Arcy appears. It’s a thing that’s becoming a meme, which has led to questions of exactly what is going on here.

This was already a sort-of question that popped up back in March while anticipation heated up for the Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Does anyone else see Hunter Schafer as Visenya Targaryen?” one Targaryen loyalist tweeted. “She has that look I always imagined Visneya having. Hunter looks like she could be related to Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra actress) too.”

And now that people are seeing Emma, they think that they see Hunter. An infographic over at Reddit has some fun with this, and the side by sides are also going down on Twitter.

hunter schafer e emma d'arcy precisam interpretar irmãs em alguma produção pra hoje pic.twitter.com/ZP9xfK9re0 — 𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒆៹ (@mschlmtoon) August 21, 2022

Eu olho pra Hunter Schafer e só consigo ver a Emma D'Arcy. #HouseoftheDragon #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/0CJjyqgEln — Kataryne ✨ (@_hereonthemoon) August 19, 2022

Hunter Schafer and Emma D’arcy look so much alike JEEZ — Sapphic H ⁷ (@ultimatewqsted) August 13, 2022

El parecido de Emma D'Arcy (nuestra Rhaenyra) y Hunter Schafer (Jules en Euphoria) es impresionante 😍 pic.twitter.com/iuqlQUNPes — RHAENYRA | #HouseOfTheDragon🐉 (@rhae_eri) July 14, 2022

Don’t worry about Hunter missing out by not being on House of the Dragon. She will soon be seen in The Hunger Games film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so she’s getting prequel action. And of course, she’ll be in Euphoria Season 3.