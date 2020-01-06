In the midst of Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, FX dropped a montage video titled “The Future” to promote “FX on Hulu,” the official banner (launching in March) for the cable channel’s vast library of original programming that will stream on Hulu. So, the video revisits favorites from the past and present (including everything from Justified, Sons of Anarchy, and The Shield to Fosse/Verdon and Legion) with a peek at upcoming offerings. Of particular interest is Fargo‘s fourth season, which (incredibly) will star Chris Rock as the head of a Kansas City crime family at war with an Italian mafia syndicate.

Well, it sure looks like we’re seeing Rock (ever so briefly) in character in the above video, including actual dialogue (“we’re the future, they just don’t know it yet”) at 0:55. It’s sure not much, and hopefully soon, FX will deliver more of these goods, but after leading turns from Billy Bob Thornton, Jesse Plemons, and Ewan McGregor, many folks are itching to see how Rock will fare in his Fargo debut. As most folks know, Rock has almost exclusively played comedic roles, with rare exceptions including New Jack City (1991) and Top Five (2014), so 2020 should be a hell of a year for him — not only with this Fargo role but while debuting his Saw franchise reboot in May.

According to a previous FX press release, his Rock’s character is “a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son’s enemy as his own.” FX further states, “And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads.”

FX has not set a premiere date for the fourth season, but it can’t arrive soon enough.