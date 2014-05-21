‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘And Out Of The Darkness, The Wolves Came’

In one of his next-day Q&As with Entertainment Weekly this season, Justified executive producer Graham Yost summed up his show’s stance on shootings and miscellaneous violence thusly: “Unless you see them lowering the casket into the ground, [the character is] not dead.” That quote is basically the only thing getting me through this morning, because as great as last night’s episode of Fargo was (and it was really, really great, for the record), it was also devastating. Sheesh. I just … you know what? I’m not even ready to talk about it yet. I’ll be ready soon, I promise, just not yet. Gus, you idiot. You coward. You incompetent coward idiot. You’re killing me, guy.
But let’s start with Lester.
So it appears Lester Nygaard’s evolution from Ned Flanders to Keyser Soze is complete. That’s the main thing I took away from last night’s episode, which started and ended with him resting peacefully in his hospital bed, and featured a diabolical, multi-step, sibling-framing cover-up farce in the middle. How far we’ve come, right? Less than six hours of television ago he was getting bullied on the street by goons and their children, and now he’s sneaking out of hospitals and around town like a homicidal cat burglar, staring down witnesses and tossing around borderline comatose hospital patients. His brother — who is probably about to be arrested and accused of being a murderous, adulterous pervert, which doesn’t sound very fun — put it best: He’s not right in the world. And Lester’s pretty damn pleased with himself about it all, too. It’s always the quiet ones.
Hey, you know what’s fun? Imagine the newsroom at the local Minnesota newspaper as all of the events in this episode went down. We had:
- A police officer getting shot by a second police officer while investigating a shooting the middle of the street involving auotmatic weapons and a half-decapitated hitman from North Dakota, not long after a third police officer — the Chief of Police, even — was gunned down in a mysterious double murder at the home of a man who just got himself locked up after punching a fourth police officer, seemingly for no reason.
- The son of a local grocery magnate dying in a car accident on a road that was littered with live fish that had just fallen from the heavens.
- A bizarre “suicide-by-cop” that, supposedly, featured a personal trainer duct-taping himself to a piece of exercise equipment after filling the cars on his street with bullets, and getting filled with bullets himself inside his home.
Add to that ongoing coverage of the scandalous strip club murder of a prominent local businessman and STORMWATCH 2006, and it must have been absolute madness. People were probably screaming “STOP THE PRESSES” so often that two people ended up saying it at the exact same time, thus jinxing each other and resulting in the purchase of a Coke, as per the rules, dontcha know?
Also, regarding the death of Glenn Howerton’s character: Something something “Sunny Corleone.” Boom. Nailed it.
Okay. Let’s do this. The thing.
First of all, let’s get it on the record that the shootout during the blizzard was cool as hell, and a masterful piece of television directing. I can’t remember the last time a scene had me that anxious and filled with terror/suspense/anticipation. Maybe the desert gunfight in Breaking Bad, and maybe that long stash house tracking shot from True Detective, but that’s about it. To quote one award-winning actor doing an impression of another award-winning actor on a long-running weekend comedy show, “That’s high praise.”
That said, hoo boy, was I not ready for this to happen.
Officer Molly Solverson has been one of the best characters of this television season, and one of the lone spots of competence and light on a show filled with evil and/or stupid people doing evil and/or stupid things. Losing her with four episodes to go — or at all, for that matter — would be heartbreaking. (And a big part of that is Allison Tolman’s portrayal of her, which has been kind of amazing seeing as she was pretty much unknown as recently as March.) I was a wreck after I saw it happen, and I’m still half a wreck about it now. But the show has been so good to this point that I have faith it will keep going in the right direction whether the next episode begins with her sitting up in the back of an ambulance with a blanket draped over her as she says “Oooo, gosh. That was a close one, yah?” or with a shot of her tombstone as the comforting tones of Boyz II Men fill the air. Who knows, maybe the whole thing will send Gus on his own Nygaard-esque transition from Barney Fife to Rambo. The show has options. That’s my point.
Other highlights:
– More fish. Always fish. Lester’s poster, trunk guy’s screensaver, and now the Fargo mob at the Chinese restaurant the the aforementioned storm of sushi. This is definitely a thing.
– Also, wolves. This marks two straight recaps that I’ve used a wolf-related quote that originated from Lorne Malvo. Fish and wolves. And crickets. But mostly fish and wolves.
– Hot damn, I didn’t even mention Lorne in the discussion proper, and he technically set in motion every single thing I described above. Allow me to remedy that: I want to know where he got that sweet coat. There. That oughta do it.
– I present the most Minnesota weather report in history: “The storm of the century, or what have ya?”
– Lots of shoutouts to the movie last night. Sepinwall picked out most of them. You see any others?
– Quick behind-the-scenes note: Having screeners is very cool, for the most part, but there’s a flipside to that coin. I watched this episode Monday night, and after Molly got shot I was a bundle of frayed emotions, and I couldn’t talk about it with anyone without spoiling everything. I had to live with it in silence for a full 24+ hours, which made it a double whammy. And the worst part is that what I just typed in the single stupidest thing to complain about in all of history, and you’re probably sitting there thinking I’m an asshole for even bringing it up. “Ooo, I get screeners and life is so hard. Wah wah etc.” So it’s a triple whammy, really.
They could have named this episode “Schrödinger’s Cat” since Molly is both alive and dead.
At this point.
To us.
“I can’t remember the last time a scene had me that anxious and filled with terror/suspense/anticipation. Maybe the desert gunfight in Breaking Bad, and maybe that long stash house tracking shot from True Detective, but that’s about it.”
Has the author only been watching dramatic television since last August?
Well, he said “the last time” so that would mean these are the most tense scenes between August 2013–May 2014 and I may agree with that.
– Two Professional Hitmen
– Automatic weapons tricked out in 2006 like a 2014 AR
– Ten feet away
There’s a reason one of them was half decapitated. They suck.
I seen a peanut stand, heard a rubber band
I seen a needle that winked its eye
But I be done seen ’bout ev’rything
When I see (a fish) fly*
*Notwithstanding flying fish actually exist
Re: the fish motif… originally seen in Lesters basement and the screensaver for frozen naked victim, both victims, essentially. Then we see the big boss, the one who calls the shots, the one who EATS the smaller fish. There’s always a bigger fish to eat the smaller ones. So perhaps fish represent the victims of the chaos around them, so the raining fish represented the fact that the chaos has now spread and the victims are pilling up? maybe?
Danger, I really don’t mind that you get advanced screenings, the rest of us regular schmoes can wait the extra day. Plus, it prolly gives you more time to write these recaps which may I say, was another really good one.
I too feel kicked in the gut by Molly’s death and I hope she’s only wounded!!
This show is just so incredible. It’s on a whole different level than anything else out there. What a deviously twisted mind lurking inside the skull of Malvo. How does somebody even plan out such an event ? Not to mention Lester running a very close 2nd place to Lorne with his demented plan to frame his brother ( although, I’ll admit that I knew he’d switch bodies with his roomate before it happened- but I surely didn’t see the rest of what he did coming )
Perhaps Lester and Malvo are not such different people after all ?
I thought Lester was simply going to escape, since the show had done a good job of initially portraying him as a bumbling kind of guy. However, as soon as he entered his brother’s house I realized that Lester is actually much smarter than I had given him credit for.
I don’t think Molly’s dead, Danger. Turn that frown upside-down! Or at least flatten it out into a look of temporary ambivalence until we find out for sure next week. But I’d be pretty surprised if she actually wound up dying from that shot. Haha, Gus does work primarily in animal control — maybe he just shot her with some kind of tranquilizer.
I sure hope that guy who said “suicide by cop” on the radio hadn’t gotten a good look at the body yet. Raining fish and whatnot is hard to believe already, but the idea that any of those cops would think a guy duct-taped to a chair was trying to commit suicide is an idea that I cannot buy even for -$100.
Yeah, that’s not going to stick. It’s too much of a stretch to have that be deemed the final cause. It will definitely hurt my enjoyment of the show if it does.
Lester is actually more deadly than Walter White because he doesn’t let his rage get in the way. I also liked that Malvo, for an ever so slight moment, lost his cool when Mr. Numbers and Mr. Wrench got the drop on him. It shows that he’s not just going to magically get away with everything or out-think everyone.
That blizzard made everything so surreal. I loved it.
If you have ever skied in a white out, the changing visibility was spot on. Beautifully done.
Beware the deaf guy with the machine gun!
So Lorne set up the “suicide-by-cop” thing with Don (which is surely going to come apart soon — he was fucking duct-taped to the exercise machine) in order to keep the cops away from the money drop with Stavros, right?
But Stavros had already left the parking garage well before Lorne left the house and went on his way. Was he even planning on showing up?
@Otto Man …good question- did Malvo somehow know that Stavros was not going to make the drop ?
I wondered that too, because you never get the impression Malvo cares about the money. But he did clearly not want the cops around for some other purpose (and man alive those PD are going to be in some shit when they gave poor spray tan the new york cop salute).
Poor Adam Goldberg, his characters never tend to last around dudes with knives, at least Malvo didn’t shhh him while slicing his throat.
It was a great episode but it did ask A LOT in the suspension of disbelief department this week. Lester’s hospital getaway was far too convenient, the cops assuming “suicide by cop” when both of Chumph’s hands are duct taped to the shotgun, and finally the fish falling from the sky leading to the death of Dimitri. I realize waterspouts and the like are a not so unusual thing but c’mon. Is Malvo working with Mother Nature now?
Despite this, I am fully invested in the show and can’t wait to see where they go from here. Lester has gone full Heisenberg, Malvo is the most interesting non-Rust Cohle/Hannibal character on tv this year, and Molly has been a more than worthy successor to Marge Gunderson.
Could the fish have somehow fallen off a cargo plane ? I don’t see any other way of explaining that….but maybe dissident is correct, they won’t bother to.
I think the “suicide by cop” claim was made, like, immediately after they’d killed him and before they’d noticed all the tape.
Well, first off, the major blizzard is there for a reason. It gives the characters a chance to plausibly do all this shit.
And I bet that “suicide by cop” thing goes out the window very soon.
I’m waiting to see how they actually explain the fish thing, if at all, before making any sort of snap judgment on that.
The scene where Howerton’s personal trainer gets filled with bullets felt a lot like the climatic scene in True Romance to me.
Is it bad that I feel worst for deaf hit man who lost his sounding board? Probably bad.
I kept hoping the non-deaf hitman would get shot in the head right next to the deaf guy, but the deaf guy wouldn’t flinch and would just keep walking because he didn’t hear the gunshot.
Only problem with the episode was inconsistent storm CGI. Some scenes it looked very believable, and others it was very distracting.
Nygard, please.
Lester still has a few loose ends:
The kid saw him in the house, and will tell people that when the shit hits the fan, but no one will believe him because everyone knows that Lester was in the hospital, except…
The guy he moved. Was he so out of it that he won’t be able to remember what happened? If he has memory of the events, then Lester will have some explaining to do.
Deaf hitman is still on the loose.
Yes the kid is autistic but judging from previous scenes, he does not seem severely autistic so I think he could remember easily if asked.
Also, I was expecting Lester’s smile to fade, as he looked over at his hospital roommate like “Well damn, now I need to kill HIM”.
True, but I don’t think hallucinations are a symptom of autism. I’ll have to check with Jenny McCarthy.
The kid is autistic. That’s why he didn’t say “Hey Uncle Lester” and why he probably never will say anything, and if he does it will be doubted.
One thing not mentioned: Not only did Lester Nysegard pretty well frame his brother for murder, he also planted the dang revolver in his nephew’s bookbag. I can’t think of a good reason why he’d want to see the kid get expelled (or worse), so maybe he’s doing it strictly out of spite for his brother?
That’s pretty far out, if that’s the case.
@judasdubois ….could not agree more- this ep shows exactly how calculating Lester can be, almost on the level as Malvo’s deviance!
AV club reviewers on the ep mentioned that we saw bits of Lester being this devious in his initial thought to murder malvo and blame his wifes death on him. Just that the sheriff showing up screwed that up.
Lester’s brother wasn’t wrong, there is something broken in Lester. In fact I won’t be surprised if the end of the series is Lester taking over for Malvo at whatever fucked up place Malvo works at.
Yeah, that makes sense. I gotta say, that seems like a bit TOO good of a plan for ole Lester, though.
It was the inciting incident, Lester can’t point the cops at his brother as the murderer. But if the kid brings a gun to school, the police come to the house to see how his guns are locked up and oh look pictures of Lesters wife, a hammer, and a pair of her panties.
Now Lorne Malvo has a machine gun
Uff da – uff da – uff da
+10 to you sir.
So … the fish.
Is that some insane Magnolia shit, or are we going to get an actual explanation?
@Beastmode Ate My Baby …I thought the same about a cargo plane dropping them accidently but now maybe the plagues and killing of the firstborn adds up.
I was thinking it might be an accidental drop from a transport plane.
But………How did the fish transverse the frozen surfaces of the lakes and waterways. Did they magically exit thru the fishing hole the deaf guy made? Biblical symbology most likely.
There will be an explanation.
Yeah, it’s not that uncommon in storms like that…
Plus, it sorta feels like the old axiom, there’s always a bigger fish out there to eat ya.
storm picked them up and then dumped them maybe? no idea
God decided I don’t want to park here
I’m fairly sure that Gus’ shot missed Molly. It was one of the previous shots that got her and she just happened to collapse at that moment.
You’re way overthinking this, bro.
If she had shot the person that she told to stop then she would have moved in that direction instead of to where Gus was. It wouldn’t make any sense for her to have shot the guy and then walked off the opposite direction unless she was already shot and her instinct was to get away…even if it was slowly.
Agree with dissident. If Molly is shot, Gus is the one that did it. Impossible to guess with this show, though. Hell, she might’ve just slipped and hit her head.
Gus not shooting Molly would kind of ruin the tension that came from the slow reveal that it’s her on the ground.
There was a very audible thud as soon as he fired. He absolutely shot Molly.
After all, she did tell someone to stop, then there were gunshots, then she walked off. That should only mean that someone shot her and took off once they saw that they hit her.
Obviously the fish thing was a fledgling Sharknado. This episode may have even been a prequel. Which would mean Fargo and Sharknado take place in the same universe.
I would so make out at Troutnado II at the Bemidji drive in.
TROUTNADO! Coming soon to a Bemidji drive-in near you.*
*= Yes, I am old enough to remember drive-ins.
FX needs to turn this show into an ongoing series. They could add Benedict Cumberbatch to the cast next season. I’m sure he could do a great North Dakotan accent.
That does sound cool but then I think, nah- they won’t want to ruin a good thing.
Better if they turn some other Coen movies into series like “No Country” or “Oh Brother”
I was actually thinking it would be cool if each season revolved around someone new finding the suitcase full of money.
I still can’t get over what a terrible cop Gus is. Also, Lester has a terrible family.
His sister-in-law seems pretty swell.
I can’t believe all the horrible shit Lester is doing, yet I totally want him to get away with it, because his family are holier-than-thou, terrible, mean people.
I should edit that to “…all* the cops are terrible.” Still, not wanting to be a cop is a decent reason to let an intimidating person go so you can get home to your daughter. Shooting the only decent cop between your town and Ottowa is something else.
@Fingers – it’s a good reason if you’re a single father with a new baby and need secure employment immediately.
Gus wanted to be a mailman, and only became a cop because they were hiring. Not a good reason to become a cop.
Also, if his department had managed to not release the psychopathic murderer, none of this would’ve happened.
They set up pretty well that the dude should have been a mailman… So his incompetence is not surprising… I blame the department for even hiring the guy…
What was going through Gus’s mind? About a boatload of “Aww, jeez.”
It’s good to live in a Golden Age of television.
Yup, more detail than a movie, less risk of the writers having a hard time finishing a long-running series with a rabid fan base.
No shit, between this & True Detective, this limited-series trend is one I can wholly endorse.
Yes it is!
This was easily the best episode of the series, and the best non-True Detective episode of the year. But yeah, if Molly is dead I’m going to be really pissed. And sad. I don’t think she is, though. God, and how great was that misdirect when you thought Lester was having a change of heart looking at the picture of his nephew, when he was really coming up with an even WORSE plan? My only nitpick is that the CGI snowstorm looked kinda shitty at times, but overall that whole sequence was masterful.
Lester still won’t get away with it even if his framing plan works because they pulled the buckshot out of his hand, so they know he was there when the Chief got shot in episode one…
I also assumed it was so he would get caught with the gun at school
Shit, that’s even better. Cold blooded, Lester.
Nah, Ot.
Imagine the fuss when nephew pulls that out at a school. Every social agency descends on that gun locker. Or maybe I’m just daydreaming about my ex-wife again.
Sepinwall had a great take on that — the handgun in the backpack is going to be found by Lester’s sister-in-law, who’ll then look to see if the guns are secure in the gun safe, and then she’ll find the photos, the panties and the bloody hammer. She calls the cops on her husband, and Lester gets free and clear.
I wasn’t all in on Lester until the gun in the backpack. Absolutely diabolical.
I could not stop giggling at the Lester misdirect and the extent to which he hates that kid.
Lester Nygaard is proving himself to be very Heisenberg-like.
I said in the Howerton article, but holy shit that was unsettling.
Possibly one of my favorite episodes of TV ever.
Yuppppp and yet it was only the 6th episode. Between this and the crazy shootout one on True Detective, and it seems like writers don’t really give a fuck about following the traditional “save the best” for last TV season structure formula.
Hoo partner, that was a heart-stopper!
@Cajun Boy It was up there for me also. Hoooooo boy.