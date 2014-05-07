‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘Hoo Partner, That’s A Heart Stopper’

So, five things from last night’s Fargo. Plus a few leftover half-things. But first those five things:
1) Billy Bob is killing it. Were it not for iconic breakthrough performances and satisfying swan songs from Matthew McConaughey and Bryan Cranston, respectively, we would all need to start having a serious conversation about Billy Bob Thornton’s Emmy chances. He has no shot, barring a miracle, but he has been a terrifying wonder of deadpan and jet-black comedy all season. Last night was no exception. His whole mini-adventure with Gus and the higher-ups was great, from the promised “You’re making a mistake” callback to his take on a folksy Lutheran preacher in the interview room to the “Did you know that the human eye can see more shades of green than any other color?” riddle/threat as he was leaving, after Gus dropped “Lorne Malvo” on him. He’s basically playing the devil, or an angry, vengeful god, and he appears to be enjoying it quite a bit. As he should be.
2) Things are continuing to go poorly for Stavros Milos. The purpose of last week’s voiceover about Baby Moses floating down the river is now crystal clear, as Lorne Malvo (and to a lesser extent, Fargo Dennis Reynolds, which is his name now as far as I am concerned) appears to dropping Biblical plagues on the devoutly religious grocer one at a time, albeit slightly out of order: turning the water in his shower into blood, killing his dog (to the extent his dog counted as “livestock,” which, I mean, you work with what you got), and filling his place of business with some sort of locust stand-in (crickets, I think). Stavros’s son, assuming he’s the firstborn, may be in a heap of trouble.
3) Speaking of Stavros: At the beginning of last night’s episode, we saw a younger version of him barreling down a snow-covered road, family in tow, broke and on the run, and whoops, out of gas. After dropping to his knees in prayer, he uncovered a briefcase full of cash, which presumably funded the grocery empire that is now falling apart in dramatic, insect-infected fashion all around him.
The cool thing about this is that it serves as our first real tie-in to the movie version of Fargo (tiny Easter eggs and throwaway lines of dialogue aside), because, unless the snow-covered North is lousy with buried treasure, that’s the same briefcase — and ice scraper — from this scene, featuring a blood-spurting Steve Buscemi.
Stavros built his fortune with Carl Showalter’s ransom riches, which Lorne Malvo is now trying to separate him from through a reign of terror. (Or, I suppose, a “rain” of terror.) There you have it. It is, as they say, all connected.
4) Oh, Lester. Oh LesterLesterLester. At least Stavros’s problems are, apparently, being caused by a mad, chaos-loving, quasi-deity. You just can’t seem to get out of your own goddamn way long enough to take a single step in any direction. For the love of God, man, your best decision all night — your BEST decision — was using your gross, infected, buckshot-filled right hand to punch that cop in the face so he had no choice but to arrest you and drive you away from danger. And even that backfired, because now you’re stuck in a cell, with a doubly painful hand, with the two hitmen — one of whom you just tased — who you punched the cop to escape from in the first place. Oh, Lester. You know that saying “the world is your oyster”? Well, in this case, the world is your whatever-the-opposite-of-oyster-is. Scorpion, probably, because of the whole desert thing, and the stinging. Yeah. The world is your scorpion.
5) STORMWATCH 2006
“Ooo-kay there. Thanks for coming to this meeting. I’m lookin’ at the maps over here, and, yah, we got big storm brewing, okay? Looks like it could drop two, maybe three feeta snow in some parts now. Gonna have to be extra careful out thurr. I mean, gee whiz, we could see white-out conditions all day Monday as the wind whips up the snow on the ground, dontcha know? We’re callin’ it Stormwatch 2006. If you see anyone in trouble, or get a call, don’t hesitate lend a hand, yah? We’re the police. That’s what wurr thurr for.”
This delights me.
Other notes and half-things:
– Gus : Fargo :: Jerry/Larry : Parks & Rec
– As UPROXX’s resident expert on the hairstylings of antagonists on FX dramas, allow me to say this: Adam Goldberg’s hair is a marvel.
– Favorite part of last night’s episode: Watching two hitmen use sign language to bicker like an old married couple inside a diner.
– A staggering amount of police work on this show gets done while people are going to the bathroom. Especially Gus trying to explain himself to his boss. I guess you could say he’s … … … … … … debriefing him in the bathroom.
– We were a little light on the Ballad of Officer Molly Solverson, which is understandable seeing as the investigation took us in different directions last night, but also not understandable because Allison Tolman continues to be great. (“Used to be we were monkeys, right?”) More of her, plz.
– I lied. My favorite part was when the one cop said “Save it, Cochese” to Lorne at the station. It made me think of the video for “Sabotage.” Shout out to Nathan Wind.
As always, your thoughts below.
It seems like anybody holding that case full of money has bad things happen to them (Wade Gustafson gets shot; Carl Showalter gets butchered; Stavros Milos — see current log flume ride down Shit Creek).
Late to the party, but I wonder if he gives up the ransom money in that briefcase and then the ballad of bad shit happening to Billy Bob and/or Dennis Reynolds begins.
The police chiefs are so incompetent on this show they should join the cast of The Following.
Reminds me of when I lived in Wausau, Wisconsin and the Police Chief got the paper to run a front page article about the worst of the worst criminals in Wausau. The majority were young black men from Milwaukee or Chicago. The crimes listed were essentially some petty drug dealing, some petty theft, and the occasional bar fight. Though one did get busted for fishing without a license.
Sabotage is the best music video ever.
I’d have to put Fatboy Slim’s ‘Weapon of Choice’ in strong contention for that title.
Yes, also an excellent choice. I basically picked between Sabotage and Thriller.
How about Biting Elbows’ “Bad Motherfucker”? [www.youtube.com]
so we’re all in agreement that Malvo is going to take the money and leave Fargo Dennis holding the bag?
And after the bickering an I’M NOT LOOKING AT YOU! outside as the scene ends. Such a nice throwaway touch.
last night’s ending was like a sweet, sweet dessert. had me laughing with glee… and apprehension. poor dumb Lester.
My brain went “Smart move, Lester, getting yourself away from those guys.” Then the hitmen walked in to the cell. “Ok, well, nice try, but you’re luck is just all kinds of s***, Lester.”
Being that the hitmen saw Lester get taken away by the police car, I assumed the whole bar fight was their ruse to get arrested. No luck involved.
I know its probably wishful thinking that Billy Bob would win an award for this show. But if he just gets nominated (along with Mads Mikkelsen from Hannibal) that would be fine for me. But thinking on this, Fargo would probably be placed in Miniseries category instead of Drama. So maybe Billy Bob does have a chance after all.
The cop Lester punched in the face is Gary Valentine of King of Queens.
I noticed that. It looks like he put on a little weight.
He put on the weight Kevin James lost for Paul Blart 2: Mall Harder
That explains the ice scraper painting in Stavros house.
Good call
Wow, great pickup. I know I’m going to watch this again, can’t wait to see all the callbacks/foreshadowing.
Who knew Billy Bob could rock an authentic “uff da”?
And who knew BBT would rock the absolute best Northern Minnesota accent ?
I’m convinced that Molly’s boss is crooked as hell.
I think he’s just really fuckin stupid
My dark horse theory is he’s somehow involved and had Billy Bob kill the original chief so he could get promoted.
This show just keeps getting better and better.
The opening and closing bookend scenes were a delight.
Go Bears.
Now we know why he was listening to that audio in the hotel room
Billy Bob in Fargo > MattyMac in True Detective
Sorry, but its true.
As soon as the Goldberg bros got into that bar fight I started laughing, because I knew Lester was screwed. Also, I’m beginning to have a thing for officer Solverson.
Molly actually looked kinda sexy “out of uniform” in that last scene.
Whew, glad I’m not the only one that thought she looked kinda hot out of uniform. Somehow she looks frumpy or something in uniform.
Lester should have tased BOTH hitmen and driven the car the hell away. What a dorkus malorkus.
He should’ve tased them both, dumped their bodies under the ice, and then driven away.
No half-measures, Lester.
No such thing as a halfway gangster, Lester.
Going-Insane Oliver Platt looks almost exactly like Paul Bearer.
I didn’t know that buried money was a callback to the movie! Awesome! This is such a good show. Although, speaking of callbacks, the “You’re making a mistake” one drew a little more attention to itself than I thought it should’ve.
The assassins are so cute together. If not for Lorne’s awesomeness, they’d be my favorite part of the show by far. I couldn’t quite decide if they wound up in jail with Lester just by happy coincidence, or if that was totally their plan, and their brawl was 100% staged.
I like to believe that it was totally their plan.
@Danger….Billy Bob is not only killing it, he is ripping out the eye socket and mind-fucking it to death !!
GOD IS REAL !!!!
Does anyone here know sign language? I’d be curious what they are really saying most of the time, or if it’s totally accurate.
I only know the sign for ‘abortion’.
No mention, so far.
something about the constant attention to how bad Lesters hand is getting and it coinciding with the amount of shit he is in…I wonder if there is going to be some pay off with that, other than solvey mcsolverson matching up the bird shot with the murder
I thought for sure baby spiders were going to start crawling out.
Lord Almighty, every time he unwraps that bandage and starts poking at it- I can actually feel his excruciating pain !!
anyone got a screen grab of mcsolversons outlook box… I wonder if there are any clues in that shot… it was so quick
This show is quickly becoming epic!
Lester being in the cell with the assassins might be the best thing for him, because they can’t kill him in there without getting busted for it, but he might be scared enough to rat out Malvo.
Anybody notice the Sam Eliot / The Stranger lookalike sitting behind the two hit men in the coffee shop? Big Lebowski Easter egg?
Billy Bob Thorton will be elgible for lead actor in movie/miniseries Emmy since Fargo will probably be in that category instead of drama series.
I wanted to bring up the money never being found and that correlation when I watched the movie 2 weeks ago and now I’m mad I didn’t.