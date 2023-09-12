FX’s anthology series Fargo is known for its star-studded casts juxtaposed with the grim realities of midwestern life, and season five is no different! The upcoming season will bring viewers to the comforting sights and sounds of crime and cold weather. This time, with a brand new slew of actors.
“When we’re casting for Fargo, you want someone who has both comedic skills and dramatically that can hold up [and] has ballast and strength, but they need to be nimble,” executive producer Warren Littlefield told EW. “Noah’s dialogue really, really forces them to be nimble and understand that in the middle of that tragedy, there is comedy.” There is quite literally only one person with the comedic skills, stamina, and authentic Midwest accent for the part. And some others are thrown in there for good measure. Here’s everything we know.
The Cast
Season five, which takes place in 2019, will include Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery (as a character named Gator Tillman), New Girls’ Lamore Morris, and Dave Foley (as a character named Danish Graves). Hopefully, it will also include Hamm’s hometown accent, as casting director Rachel Tenner confirmed that that is an integral part of the casting process.
“We have them do a slight version of [the accent]. Something just to give us a sense of what it sounds like,” Tenner explains. “At the end of the day, when they get booked, they get a dialect coach, but we have them do a slight one. It’s not really the main focus of the audition whether they can nail it at that point because it’s hard. It’s not an easy accent to do.” It’s easy for some!
The Plot
The tagline for this season is “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” which sounds reminiscent of a few Lifetime movies from 2005, though the tone will probably be a bit different.
Temple stars as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a seemingly innocent woman whose mysterious past comes back to haunt her. Hamm plays the ruthless sheriff Roy Tillman who is intent on digging up dirt on Dot. “Jon Hamm is Jon Hamm,” Littlefield told EW. “Every actor should have a resume like that. I mean, remarkable. We feel his muscle, his dramatic muscle,” he says, “but he’s also Jon Hamm, so you’re like, ‘Oh my god, did he do that?'”
Release Date
Fargo season five will debut on November 21st on FX.
(Via EW)