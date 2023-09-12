FX’s anthology series Fargo is known for its star-studded casts juxtaposed with the grim realities of midwestern life, and season five is no different! The upcoming season will bring viewers to the comforting sights and sounds of crime and cold weather. This time, with a brand new slew of actors.

“When we’re casting for Fargo, you want someone who has both comedic skills and dramatically that can hold up [and] has ballast and strength, but they need to be nimble,” executive producer Warren Littlefield told EW. “Noah’s dialogue really, really forces them to be nimble and understand that in the middle of that tragedy, there is comedy.” There is quite literally only one person with the comedic skills, stamina, and authentic Midwest accent for the part. And some others are thrown in there for good measure. Here’s everything we know.

The Cast

Season five, which takes place in 2019, will include Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery (as a character named Gator Tillman), New Girls’ Lamore Morris, and Dave Foley (as a character named Danish Graves). Hopefully, it will also include Hamm’s hometown accent, as casting director Rachel Tenner confirmed that that is an integral part of the casting process.