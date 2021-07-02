After delivering an engrossing fourth season that gave Chris Rock one of his meatiest acting roles yet, Fargo creator Noah Hawley has revealed that the anthology series will, as you probably guessed, have a fifth season. However, that season might be its last. In a new interview, Hawley expressed his intentions to end the show, but he also admitted that he hasn’t started writing what could ultimately be the last installment for Fargo. Via Vanity Fair:

I don’t have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They’re not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology.

Premiering in 2014, the first season of Fargo won over fans of the Coen brothers movie with a crime caper starring Martin Freeman as an insurance salesman who murders his wife with the help of Billy Bob Thornton. Season Two brought together Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons as a husband and wife who cover up a hit-and-run and deal with an actual alien invasion. (The two ended up getting married in real life after falling in love on set.) Season 3 featured Ewan McGregor and his now real-life love Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as a character named Nikki Swango) neck-deep in a felonious fiasco involving falling air conditioners and an antique lamp. And the recent Season 4 had Rock playing a mob boss in 1950s Kansas City, along with a murderous nurse played by Jessie Buckley and an incompetent mob boss played by Jason Schwartzman. So it’s anybody guess where Hawley will take the final season.

In the meantime, Hawley has written two episodes of his upcoming Alien TV series for FX. That show is currently scheduled to start filming next spring.

(Via Vanity Fair)