Newscaster Refers To Fire Truck As ‘F*ck Truck,’ Instantly Earns Spot In News Blooper Hall Of Fame

Alison Bologna (pictured above) is a news anchor in Providence, Rhode Island. She’s also the proud new owner of one of the greatest f*ckups in the history of news bloopers, thanks to the clip below.
According to Awful Announcing, the video comes from WJAR-TV’s 7:00 PM newscast on Thursday night. Alison was trying to say “fire truck,” but instead mangled the words into an unfortunate mishmash that came out as “f*ck truck.” The funniest part of the clip might be her overemphasis of the word “FIRE” in subsequent mentions of the vehicle. Check it out:
(SoxPatsFan74 via Awful Announcing)
The stifling sold it.
I like that you can hear her smiling
Home town hero
I’d like to show Alison Bologna my fuck truck.
Ha!
DROP THEM BRITCHES & GIT IN THE FUCK TRUCK
My name is buck, and I’m here to fuck…..truck.
Nothing wrong with a Freudian slip. She must have had a good time on her last fire truck.
Fuck Truck: From the makers of Bang Bus!
WOULD YOU LIKE SOME FUCK TRUCK, BERSERKER.
Now we now what pictures are on her calendar.
Btw, I don’t understand why Uproxx articles insist on censoring use of the words fuck, etc. by inserting an asterisk in place of certain letters. It doesn’t change what the word is or how we interpret it.
Supposedly it has something to do with sponsors or some bull shit.
Best part was how deliberately she said, “a second fire truck.”
I’m glad this is an actual news blooper, and not one of those misleading videos on youtube that pull you in with a really cleavy anchorlady then bore you to death.