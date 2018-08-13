AMC

The midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead is a fine episode. It’s a little slow, perhaps, but it’s nevertheless a necessary episode, one that resets the dynamic among these nine characters, establishes a new conflict and presents a new threat (here, the weather).

It is not, however, the episode that fans of Fear the Walking Dead wanted, and it’s definitely not going to be the episode that wins back fans who felt burned by the events of the first eight episodes of this season.

The front half of this season of Fear went through some major upheaval. It brought in new showrunners, dumped some characters, jumped the timeline by a couple of years, and killed off two of the show’s three most important characters, Nick and then Madison. Frank Dillane, of course, wanted to leave the series, so there wasn’t much that could be done about that. But fan favorite Kim Dickens was forced out against her wishes, and while I defended that decision, that defense comes with a caveat: Fear needed to show why killing her off was necessary.

The reason for the urgency with which Madison was killed off, however, is not reflected in the midseason premiere. From a narrative standpoint, the death of Madison seems only to have allowed the showrunners to divide the group so that once again the group can be brought back together over the course of eight episodes, which has been a fairly consistent narrative cycle on Fear (and The Walking Dead). It hardly necessitated such a game-changing death. If Madison had not died, for instance, June/John/Charlie still would have been separated from Alicia/Strand/Luci/Madison, and instead of being motivated by the death of Madison, they could have been similarly motivated by the death of Nick. In either scenario, Morgan (and to some extent, Althea) would have been the middlemen, the peacemakers who brought these two groups back together during the oncoming storm (both the literal and metaphorical ones).