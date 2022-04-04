Kaley Cuoco may have been the most underestimated Hollywood power-player of our time, but the good news is that people are wising up about how great she really is after The Flight Attendant‘s dark flight of fancy pushed a second season into motion. The first outing was a total blast, and finally, we’re seeing more chaos and a peek at what Cassie Bowden’s been up to these days.

Uh, which Cassie would that be? This trailer shows off at least four versions with a possible imposter on the loose as the story bounces between Iceland, Berlin and Los Angeles. This is all happening while Cassie’s tackling sobriety and juggling a second job, which should all add up to a heap of trouble. Thank god Shane (Griffin Matthews) is there to bring some real talk to Cassie’s world, and expect to see several returning players, including Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez.

Here’s some logline details ahead of a double dose of premiere episodes:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The Flight Attendant takes a second voyage on April 21.