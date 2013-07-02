Former MTV VJ Kennedy Says Michael Jordan Tried To Win Her Virginity In A Dice Game

#MTV #Space Jam #Michael Jordan
Editor-at-Large
07.02.13 51 Comments

Okay. A few things:

1) Former MTV VJ Kennedy has written a book titled The Kennedy Chronicles, which features her riding a horse naked on the cover.

2) In an excerpt obtained by TMZ, she claims that during a dinner with Michael Jordan and Russell Simmons, the NBA Hall of Famer broke out some dice and said “If I win, you come back to my hotel room with me tonight.”

3) She also claims she was a virgin at the time, and that she was afraid Jordan and his large penis would “eviscerate [her] from the inside out” and “filet [her] vag like a sea bass.”

4) If I were Kennedy’s editor, I would have suggested, “I was nervous the Space Jam star would really jam my space.”

5) “Michael Jordan tried to win Kennedy’s virginity during a dice game” is one of those little tidbits that you will never be able to get out of your brain, so you might as well enjoy it. Something something Dan Cortese something something Idalis the end.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV#Space Jam#Michael Jordan
TAGSkennedyMichael JordanMTVSPACE JAM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP