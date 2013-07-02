Former MTV VJ Kennedy Says Michael Jordan Tried To Win Her Virginity In A Dice Game

Okay. A few things:
1) Former MTV VJ Kennedy has written a book titled The Kennedy Chronicles, which features her riding a horse naked on the cover.
2) In an excerpt obtained by TMZ, she claims that during a dinner with Michael Jordan and Russell Simmons, the NBA Hall of Famer broke out some dice and said “If I win, you come back to my hotel room with me tonight.”
3) She also claims she was a virgin at the time, and that she was afraid Jordan and his large penis would “eviscerate [her] from the inside out” and “filet [her] vag like a sea bass.”
4) If I were Kennedy’s editor, I would have suggested, “I was nervous the Space Jam star would really jam my space.”
5) “Michael Jordan tried to win Kennedy’s virginity during a dice game” is one of those little tidbits that you will never be able to get out of your brain, so you might as well enjoy it. Something something Dan Cortese something something Idalis the end.
I really, really, really hope this is true.
Let’s just be glad it wasn’t Pinfield.
I totally had a thing for her back during her MTV years. Even though she was a bit overly verbose and annoying. Or possibly because she was.
I met her back in the early 90s. Meh.
For the record, I was always a Duff man.
Your mileage may vary.
As was I Otto. Duff man, oh yeah!
Tabitha Soren or GTFO!
First there was Duff, then I was partial to Serena Altschul. She can still be seen on CBS Sunday Morning, though she’s got more of a mom vibe now. Probably appropriately so.
What about Jesse Camp? No one wanted to sleep with him? What is he, chopped liver?
Haha. Good one Jesse!
She appears on Red Eye every so often and looks better today than she did 20 years ago.
Well for one thing it looks like she finally combed her hair.
Yeah, how dare she have curly hair.
A friend caddied for him back in the day and allegedly he would bet on any and all things he was involved with. But he would tip well.
This is the first time I’ve ever heard of MJ being a good tipper.
They tip?
The other bet he had was with Downtown Julie Brown, and it also involved a tip. Wubba wubba wubba.
Maybe it was just money to shut up?
So you’re saying Kennedy took the tip?
I live in Chicago, and Jordan has a pretty solid reputation for leaving ridiculous tips if he’s in a good mood or you made him happy. I believe commenter Draw Play might be confusing him with “No Tippin” Pippen.
First link’s broked.
Wheeeee!
My avatar would like say “Horse? Neigh. Donkey!”
Anyone else shocked–and I mean–SHOCKED that Kennedy is only 40? Not saying she looks older, but my god, she must’ve gotten her start on MTV almost immediately after high school.
Also worth noting: she was about 23 at the time of the alleged incident. Late bloomer?
Wait, Dan Cortese?
Dude, STEP OFF!
Your comment is XTREME, much like MTV SPORTS!
XTREEEEEEEEEEEEMMMMMMEEE!
MJ almost Oswald’d her Kennedy. That was terrible.
So did he tap her grassy knoll?
No one knows for sure. There may have been another shooter.
The impact definitely drove Kennedy’s head “back and to the right”
I’m going to pretend you ended this “something something Downtown Julie Brown the end.”
Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones tag-teamed Downtown Julie Brown.
Jammin’!
The plot for Space Jam 2 is a lot darker than I thought it would be.
The real value of this post? Reminding me of mid-1990’s Idalis, which further reminded me of mid-1990’s Daisy Fuentes.
/there goes work for the rest of the day
I miss MY MTV!
I have to admit that I thought the comment about her being naked on a horse was Google Bait for the Kate Upton searches some people are doing every 15 minutes, but she is actually naked on a horse. I admire your restraint.
Danger Guerrero is the soul of restraint.
It is the lawyer in him.
HAHAHAHAHA!
Michael Jordan was the most famous person on the entire planet back then. He could have had any woman that he wanted. No way that he would have let Air Junior take it to the hole on that dog.
@miamidiesel- good call. I thought that I was the only one that remembered Idalis.
I bought Michael Jordan a drink. A Gin & Tonic at Top of the Hill in Chapel Hill.
When I went to pay my food bill my waiter told me it had been taken care of. Man, that guy really is one hell of a competitor.
Idalis can still get it:
[pics.wikifeet.com]
Maybe Amanda Bynes read this story and decided to use it in the whole Drake/wreck my vagina tweet…some viral marketing?
Is TRL’s Hilarie Burton in bounds on this comment board? Cause I would totally stick my weiner in her mashed potatoes.
Plus, her book would be so much better than Kennedy cause she could write about how her and Chad Michael Murray were banging behind Sophia Bush’s back laughing about how they gave her their HPV.
That passage led me to one of two inescapable conclusions:
1) That Kennedy has seen Michael Jordan’s penis.
or
2) Kennedy is kinda racist.
Having stereotypes is not inherently racist.
Also, dude wears basketball shorts all the time. If you saw him up close and in person it would be pretty easy to get an idea of the size of his schlong.
have u seen kennedy on realtime with bill maher smfh she is the fucking worst!!!
Luckily…..MJ was carrying loaded dice……
….was “second prize” Pauly Shore?
I doubt MJ wanted to bang this broad. He probably just wanted a BJ so she would have to be quiet for a few minutes and he wouldn’t have to listen to her annoying schtick.
Ding, ding, ding! We have a winner!