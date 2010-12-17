Fox Cancels ‘The Good Guys’

Fox has canceled its Dallas-based cop drama “The Good Guys,” which is both good news and bad. Bad because Bradley Whitford’s mustache was a thing of retro beauty; good because it’s always nice to see Colin Hanks out of work.

Janis Burklund, head of the Dallas Film Commission, said of Fox’s decision: “We liked the show…. But the ratings weren’t good. I asked if there was any shot at cable, and he said there didn’t appear to be any shot at that either, and I think it would have done well on cable. It’s not the kind of show network viewers understand — it’s too quirky. It’s one of those shows where either you get it or you don’t. Where cable viewers are more apt to go sampling and try out different stuff, network viewers are looking for more traditional shows. And it had a horrible time slot.” Indeed — Friday night at 8, that ratings wasteland. [Unfair Park]

I know that there are a couple of readers who swear that this show is quality, but trust me: this is for the best. Nobody benefits from Colin Hanks succeeding. He’s barely believable as a human adult, much less a Dallas cop. The last thing we need is Hollywood thinking that audiences like him, lest we get some kind of buddy movie starring Jay Baruchel and Colin Hanks. It would be 110 minutes of awkward nasal whining.