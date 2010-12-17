Fox Cancels ‘The Good Guys’

Fox has canceled its Dallas-based cop drama “The Good Guys,” which is both good news and bad. Bad because Bradley Whitford’s mustache was a thing of retro beauty; good because it’s always nice to see Colin Hanks out of work.
Janis Burklund, head of the Dallas Film Commission, said of Fox’s decision: “We liked the show…. But the ratings weren’t good. I asked if there was any shot at cable, and he said there didn’t appear to be any shot at that either, and I think it would have done well on cable. It’s not the kind of show network viewers understand — it’s too quirky. It’s one of those shows where either you get it or you don’t. Where cable viewers are more apt to go sampling and try out different stuff, network viewers are looking for more traditional shows. And it had a horrible time slot.” Indeed — Friday night at 8, that ratings wasteland. [Unfair Park]
I know that there are a couple of readers who swear that this show is quality, but trust me: this is for the best. Nobody benefits from Colin Hanks succeeding. He’s barely believable as a human adult, much less a Dallas cop. The last thing we need is Hollywood thinking that audiences like him, lest we get some kind of buddy movie starring Jay Baruchel and Colin Hanks. It would be 110 minutes of awkward nasal whining.
I tried watching that show and I was able to understand that it sucked.
I watched this show and I thought it was fucking terrible, but apparently I just didn’t “get it.”
I watched this show. It was ok and some hot ass on it.
it was boston legal in dallas with cops
Remember when Tom Hanks foisted his son upon Band of Brothers? That wasn’t cool.
More like “The Cancelled Guys”, amirite?
Survey says…not another one for ‘The Good Guys’.
/Scott Hall’d
I thought this show and Terriers were going to be my new dramas for this year but they just backed up in my dvr and I never could get into either.
But hey- I’m sure MILF Island will do just fine in the same time slot next year.
This was a better than average show with above average tits for network TV. That is what I will miss the most. I put up with Hanks for the tits.
Good – this should free up Bradley Whitford (with or without moustache) for some new show with Henry Rollins and Ian McShane…preferably on AMC. Come on, writers; do your goddamned job.
Well, maybe if you told me they were delicious Triscuit crackers I could have enjoyed them with you.
I think the Wonderful Pistachio folks are missing out here. They need to buy Bradly Whitford’s mustache and create the Mustachio Pistachio. He’d be like Mr. Peanut, but with a rape van.
Damn! Down goes another one!#@!@#!!! Rubicon, Terriers and now this?!?!