Fox Officially Pulls The Plug On ‘Red Band Society’

11.27.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Fox has decided not to order any more episodes of its freshman series Red Band Society with its original 13 episodes completing production in December. While not outright canceling the hospital teen drama, the network will air two more episodes before removing the program starring Octavia Spencer completely from its schedule. From Deadline:

Red Band Society has become the latest softly rated new series this fall to be allowed to complete its 13-episode pickup with no back order. NBC did it with comedies Bad Judge and A To Z and drama Constantine, all of which also were left on the air to finish their 13-episode freshman runs in their original slots. (Via)

Red Band Society — a show I like to call “Cancer Glee” — entered the fall as one of the most talked about pilots this year. Now, no amount of pizza will resuscitate it from its coma.

The only freshman Fox fall series to receive a back order is Gotham, which has received a full 22-episode pickup.

(Source: Deadline)

 

