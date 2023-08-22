Paramount Plus has finally made good on its threat/promise to bring a new Frasier revival series to the masses. The first teaser for the beloved sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer has arrived, and if you’re a fan of the original theme song with its incoherent lyrics about tossed salads and scrambled eggs, holy geez, are you in luck.

As previously reported, the Frasier revival will catch up with the radio psychiatrist as he returns to Boston where he made his first appearance as a cast member on Cheers. Original Frasier cast members Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwrith will also reportedly drop by as guest stars, recurring their roles as Frasier’s love interest and notoriously robotic ex-wife, respectively.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building! In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

The Frasier revival starts streaming October 12 on Paramount+.