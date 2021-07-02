I Think You Should Leave returns later this month for a second season the Internet’s biggest meme fans have been waiting for since the glorious premiere of the Tim Robinson sketch show in 2019. The announcement of a Season 2 release date came with a medley of some of the show’s greatest hits, and ahead of the long weekend the show’s Twitter account returned with a full version of a Season One classic.

The Turbo Team shared a video of the acoustic version of “Friday Night,” the best song ever sung at a mother’s funeral.

TURBO TEAM EXCLUSIVE

“Friday Night,” of course, is all about the limitless potential of an evening that kicks off the weekend. From the fourth episode of the first season, the sketch features Robinson driving in a car with a bumper sticker that says “honk if you’re horny” on it. Conner O’Malley’s character is more than willing to oblige, setting up one of the weirder sketches of the season that culminated in an equally touching and bizarre burial scene in a cemetery.

We already saw a bit of this last month, as part of a medley of songs from Robinson and Sam Richardson along with musician Phredley Brown. That sequence contained a ton of hits, though the meme-filled show did have too many songs to fit in there: “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me” was nowhere to be seen.

Perhaps that will drop before the July 6 return of I Think You Should Leave. But either way, being just a long weekend away from more of the show is welcome news, indeed.