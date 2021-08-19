Peacock has officially transformed the classic arcade game Frogger into a new competitive game show (from Holey Moley producers Eureka Productions) that’s ready to jump onto your TV. In the first official trailer, host Damon Wayans Jr. introduces the massive real-life set that will force contestants to contend with everything from moving vehicles, flooded streets, and precariously floating lily pads as they battle their way across the street for a chance to win $100,000.

“Frogger will feature a variety outrageous obstacle courses or ‘crossings,’ including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River and Toad Temple,” according to a press release from Peacock. “These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show FROGGER brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical FROGGER world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.

Frogger will stream new episodes every Thursday starting September 9 on Peacock.