There are few scripted shows that premiered before 2000 that are still on TV (or streaming) today. But the ones that have survived are mostly animated, including The Simpsons, South Park, Family Guy, and now, Futurama.

It seemed like season 10 was going to be it for Fry, Leela, and Bender, after the series was “quiet canceled” by Comedy Central (following Fox moving it around the schedule 700 times before officially axing it), but a decade later, Hulu has revived Futurama for 20 more episodes. You can watch the trailer for the new season above. (It’s officially being billed as season 11, but that’s only if you count the movies as seasons; it’s as confusing as the concept of “wuv.”)

Here’s what to expect:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

Futurama, which features the voices of Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, and John DiMaggio (following a pay dispute), premieres on Hulu on July 24th.