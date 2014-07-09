FX Renewing ‘Fargo’ For Season 2 Should Happen Very Soon

07.09.14 17 Comments

Fargo turning into one of the best TV shows of the year was a happy surprise. Less of a shock, however, considering the excellent reviews and pretty good ratings, is FX picking up Noah Hawley’s Coen Brothers adaptation of sorts for a second season, a development that TVLine says is “imminent.”

Aces.

Will FX’s Fargo be renewed for a second season?

Yes. A formal pickup is imminent. And, despite talk that Season 2 will feature a brand-new cast, Allison Tolman seems to be leaving the door slightly ajar to a Molly comeback. At the very least, she’s not ruling it out! “I just don’t know…There’s discussion of there being a second season and it being a brand-new cast, [but] I’m just not sure.”

This is excellent news, and it honestly doesn’t matter if there’s a complete cast turnover. Or if Hawley decides to shun the Upper Midwest setting entirely. Fargo Goes Hawaiian, here we come.

Via TVLine

