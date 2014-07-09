FX Renewing ‘Fargo’ For Season 2 Should Happen Very Soon

Fargo turning into one of the best TV shows of the year was a happy surprise. Less of a shock, however, considering the excellent reviews and pretty good ratings, is FX picking up Noah Hawley’s Coen Brothers adaptation of sorts for a second season, a development that TVLine says is “imminent.”
Aces.
Will FX’s Fargo be renewed for a second season?
Yes. A formal pickup is imminent. And, despite talk that Season 2 will feature a brand-new cast, Allison Tolman seems to be leaving the door slightly ajar to a Molly comeback. At the very least, she’s not ruling it out! “I just don’t know…There’s discussion of there being a second season and it being a brand-new cast, [but] I’m just not sure.”
This is excellent news, and it honestly doesn’t matter if there’s a complete cast turnover. Or if Hawley decides to shun the Upper Midwest setting entirely. Fargo Goes Hawaiian, here we come.
I still want to see a Fargo season centered on Molly’s dad in the force twenty years ago to explain all the cryptic evil talk he reminisced at the end of last season.
This.
Yep, that’d be good.
“It’s goddamn Sioux Falls all over again.”
And you know who could pull off a convincing Younger Keith Carradine?
Matthew Goddamn McConaughey.
[www.kboing.com.br]
That’s what I’ve been hoping for.
A prequel dealing with Sioux Falls.
This is the absolute only way I want a second season of this show to have anything at all to do with the first season. Noah Hawley has said repeatedly that he doesn’t want it to be centered on the same people/town again, because it’s just not realistic that these crazy things would happen to the same people over and over.
Was I the only one hoping this would be almost like a Coen Bros Serial Series where each season focuses on another story within The Coen Bros. world… The Big Lebowski, Oh Brother Where Art Thou, Raising Arizona, Miller’s Crossing, The Hudsucker Proxy….
Holy shit, a Raising Arizona series would be fantastic.
I, for one, would like season 2 to be a reimagining of The Ladykillers… We must have waffles… Waffles, forthwith!
Love the show.
My only gripe is that they restricted themselves by calling it Fargo and basing it around a city.
Molly goes on to say how it’s the first set of murders in years. Where can a story go from there?
Either it has to be about her dad, like how users are saying/wanting, or it has to be a much smaller crime set story.
Fargo the city had very little to do with anything really, it was all Bemidji and Duluth.
Just saying the show is slightly pigeon holed.
Still want second season though.
Canada?
God dammit, I think Aces is my favorite SFW TV GIF of the year. Cracks me up every freaking time.
Sioux Falls. C’mooooooooooooon Sioux Falls. You know how we could get the last seasons leads in it.. ‘Grandpa Lou is telling the story to Greta. Wildly inappropriate yes.. but Molly’s in Labor. And he’s stressed.. granted the version he’s telling Greta is very different from what we see…’ Its like.. Princess Bride.. but you know.. with a woodchipper.
God, that’s like a thumb all the way up my ass!