Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Purple Wedding

Of course the Purple Wedding has brought out the best of the internet. What this edition of “Game of Lulz” lacks in chicken jokes it more than makes up for in observational comedy and Arrested Development references. I would recommend properly eulogizing you know who and then jumping directly into the best the internet has to offer in reaction to the Purple Wedding thus far.
Never Forget: Lots of people name their swords.
Out-of-context Motivational Joffrey
Joffrey’s “you’re perfect the way you are” is absolutely my everything right now.
no comment can perfectly describe my feelings on it better than this one.
The pie one with Jaime got me.
Jaime running for pie wins!
With that and the wave from last week this season is looking like a good one for Jamie gifs.
The AD/ Dead Dove one needs a second reaction shot of dead Joffrey with the caption, “Well, I don’t know what I expected.”
The choking scene should’ve ended with Tyrion yelling, “It’s an illusion, Cersei!”
the Varys & Brienne ones are priceless.
I totally missed varys’s scene in the original episode!
Yeah, I’m going to approve of anything that combines Game of Thrones and Mean Girls.
They haven’t updated it in 3 years, but still some good stuff on here……
I’m pretty certain that one with Mace Tyrell is just a straight transcription of the show.
the 2nd slide totally is, and it was my favourite moment of that episode like 40 minutes into it until joffrey started joffreying.
Y’all haters can say what you want about King Joff… he did give us some of the BEST GIFs from that show!!
Haha I didn’t notice the Varys one in the episode.
Every episode needs a jazz hand to end it, especially this one: [www.youtube.com]
Easily Jofferey’s best quote.
This one is fantastic:
Referencing the Daily Mail Princess Diana cover
Ugh, lack of edit, finally found the two images I was looking for:
Diana:
and Thatcher:
