Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Purple Wedding

Of course the Purple Wedding has brought out the best of the internet. What this edition of “Game of Lulz” lacks in chicken jokes it more than makes up for in observational comedy and Arrested Development references. I would recommend properly eulogizing you know who and then jumping directly into the best the internet has to offer in reaction to the Purple Wedding thus far.

Never Forget: Lots of people name their swords.

Out-of-context Motivational Joffrey

Varys is getting too old for this sh*t.