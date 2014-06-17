Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Finale

Where last week’s installment lacked diversity, this week’s final 2014 edition of the funniest things the internet did with Game of Thrones brings all the variety. And it’s a good thing because it will have to hold us over until *gasp* 2015. Although I plan to make plenty of Varys “f*ck this noise” jokes for the remainder of 2014.

Until season five, you guys. Never forget: “Game of Lulz Season 4: Jayme Strikes Back.”