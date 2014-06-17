Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Finale

Where last week’s installment lacked diversity, this week’s final 2014 edition of the funniest things the internet did with Game of Thrones brings all the variety. And it’s a good thing because it will have to hold us over until *gasp* 2015. Although I plan to make plenty of Varys “f*ck this noise” jokes for the remainder of 2014.
Until season five, you guys. Never forget: “Game of Lulz Season 4: Jayme Strikes Back.”
Man, I miss Robert.
Good characters and actors will always be missed in Game of Thrones.
*pours glass of wine on the floor*
To Robert the Bro-King!
Well, here’s to enduring the next 10 months with the Baratheon Method–eating, drinking, and whoring ourselves to an early grave.
It’s ironic that on Still Standing he sold toilets while his father inlaw was sitting on a toilet when he died.
Also, what’s irony?
I grew my beard out in his honor. I hope to cosplay as him. Bring me more wine!
You gotta get your wife to bang her brother. Otherwise you’re not really committing.
Ha the Pulp Fiction one was great.
Can someone explain 12 to me? Is it a reference to something?
You didn’t see the episode did you
No I saw it. The kid dies and then gets exploded… why is he saying “fucking show off”? I don’t get what’s funny about it.
Jojen is predicts the future accurately several times. Littlfinger talks about people dying on their chamber pot, and Tywin dies on his chamber pot.
What’s not to get?
Ah. Totally forgot about the whole future predicting part. Now I feel stupid. Thanks.
also shae in her bed.
…and Joffrey at the dinner table (more or less).
Not only does Littlefinger break the fourth wall, he throws you through it.
Two additions: [i.imgur.com] and the best one ever [i.imgur.com]
Nah.
That first one is bril, don’t listen to that cat above me.
Yeah, that first one and the Leerooooy Jenkins one below make me wish they’d turn the first four seasons into a GOT video game, where we would be able to change outcomes and create new stories!
Sadly, my goal to make Oberyn the King of Westeros would fail cause I’d keep playing Level 2 over and over again (it’s the stage where Drogo and Khalessi hump like bunnies).
It would be better if he didn’t spell Arya wrong everytime
Why didnt Brienne bring any of those points up?
7 is fantastic, and does anyone else think Podrick looks like the kid from We’re The Millers in 9?
The one I created yesterday:
[i.kinja-img.com]
And
[38.media.tumblr.com]
I love both of these.
Leeroy Jenkins is inspired. Nice work.
Hahaha awesome! Tyrion was channelling stone cold Samuel L in this episode. Finally got to see Tywin scared like some Frey.
Couldn’t agree more with #5. That was a bigger letdown than finding a lost wallet full of monopoly money.
I love them all. Comment links included.
The Simpsons one wins hands down
Absolutely. I hope Varys Simpson stays on top of the WG page forever.
I humbly made this one. A little date specific:
[i.imgur.com]
I concur with King Robert. There are seriously important things that were not included in this season.
Needs more Stannis.