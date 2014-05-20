Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

05.20.14

We have to get by for two weeks on this set of Game of Thrones lulz, folks. It’s the reality. Thankfully there was plenty to pull from this most excellent episode. When you’ve got (SPOILERS) Red Viper-Mountain fight to the death confirmations and Littlefinger dropping crazies out of moon doors the good times pretty much make themselves.

So without further ado, here’s the best the internet has to offer this week. Here’s to hoping the final entry can get us all to June 1st. If you need me I’ll be working on my F*ck Yeah Hot Pie Tumblr.

