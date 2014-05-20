Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

We have to get by for two weeks on this set of Game of Thrones lulz, folks. It’s the reality. Thankfully there was plenty to pull from this most excellent episode. When you’ve got (SPOILERS) Red Viper-Mountain fight to the death confirmations and Littlefinger dropping crazies out of moon doors the good times pretty much make themselves.
So without further ado, here’s the best the internet has to offer this week. Here’s to hoping the final entry can get us all to June 1st. If you need me I’ll be working on my F*ck Yeah Hot Pie Tumblr.
[24.media.tumblr.com]
[31.media.tumblr.com]
those are really good!
Thank you
Neverending Story = AWESOME
We really do need to start holding this post off for a few more days.
[i.kinja-img.com] (via caknuck @ gawker)
#5 is pretty damn accurate.
Man, that’s been sitting there the whole season. Bravo to whoever did that.
House Friendzone is the winner for me.
Friend Zone Level: Ser Jorah
[www.facebook.com]
Gregor’s nickname is actually “The Mountain That Rides”. Stupid non-book readers.
*pushes up glasses, puts nose back in book*
*Giggles uncontrollably*
“yeah BD, get that booknerd!…” (sees principal) “…uh Dan, that is not cool man. Dan did it!!”
*runs away*
Conan Stevens was the best Gregor.
Agreed. No disrespect to the new guy but I’m glad to see I’m not the only one that thought he looked like a big cuddly bear.
Agree 100%. Anyone know why he’s not still playing The Mountain?? I think he’s playing one of the big Orcs in the hobbit maybe that took priority…I could take this Mountain, easily, and out-bench-press him for sure….
PS Conan had a good short role on Spartacus the TV show, although ***SPOILER*** got his FACE sliced off!!!!!
PPS that Oberyn guy RULES
#6. SMH, no one knows the proper usage of the word Khalessi.
If you can’t spell Daenerys, then call her Dany. Her goddamned name is not Khaleesi.
It is as far as the Internet is concerned.
“Khaleesi” is one of her titles, and it’s often used in lieu of her given name, especially by Ser Jorah.
Slide Number Two F.T.W… L.M.F.A.O !!!
Re: House Hot Pie: Gravy does not belong on pumpkin pie, which that is clearly an image of
What heathen puts gravy on pumpkin pie, #4?
I see you’ve only had pie baked by people who give up on the gravy. You must never give up on the gravy.
It’s probably the same people that put cheese on apple pie, mayo on peanut butter & jelly, and mustard on saltine crackers. Fucking savages.
#8 ALL DAY!
#8 is the best.
No one else saw the Lando/Bronn comparison?
[joeoyas.tumblr.com]
Both are money grubbing cowards that turn their back on their friends?
who wear dope baby blue capes
I knew there was a reason he looked familiar in that blue cape.
#3 got me out of nowhere XD can’t believe I missed it on first watch. Classic Game Of Thrones!
and that “you’ll pay for the whole seat but will only nead the edge” tag rules so hard!
what is the reference in #5? everybody seems to know it but me.
Princess Bride
The House Hot Pie one is hilarious – I was so happy to see him back in this episode! I wasn’t expecting that at all. Check out the “Mockingbird” review on my blog, Alice in Westeros: [aliceinwesteros.com]
Deal With It Petyr looks like Neo. What if the new Matrix movies were set in a medieval version of the matrix? That’d be a weird genre clash.
No Jaime, we are all losers this week. Shit, two week losers :(
Thanks Obama
khaleesi after sex was my exact thought when she popped up in that number.
he cannot be her father because Ned made this child with Catelynn if he had a child with Catelynn it would a totally different person it could even be a boy.
…not sure if serious or joking. nevertheless:
[www.youtube.com]
I’m calling shenanigans.
Girls get all their lady stuff from the mom only. Do you even genetics bro?
I couldn’t agree more with the comparison of the first Mountain and the current one.
The original guy was older, grizzled as fuck and looked truly terrifying. None of the others they’ve had since come close.
agreed
I would caution against the ringside seats for Martell v Clegane.
Ringside seats in any trial by combat is dangerous, but this one, especially.