Relive The Bloodiest, Deadliest 'Game Of Thrones' Moments With These Amazing Posters

I doubt that you can get any more excited for the new season of Game of Thrones, but HBO and artist Robert Ball are attempting it with this superb collection of posters. The art is being collected daily over at Beautiful Death in a morbid countdown to the season four premiere and the offerings to this point are hard to pass up.
Not only do you get to relive some of the more memorable and dramatic moments from the series to this point, but you can offer up your own art alongside this pieces and have them featured on the site. We’ve collected the offerings to this point below, but you can check out and follow the site as they unveil a new piece each day until the April 6th premiere.
As a fan, I can only hope they offer a few of these up as prints. I could really use the ‘Crown For A King‘ one in my office and I’m sure I could go for a few others.
(Via HBO / Beautiful Death / Blastr)
I have yet to watch any of Game of Thrones. I want some honest feedback on whether or not to check it out. I thoroughly enjoyed Breaking Bad and True Detective to give a point of reference for some recent shows. Is there really as many wieners as Butters kept mentioning?
There is one weiner, and maybe two sets of male buns. Other than that, it’s a Jugfest, and some of the best TV out there…
After all the hype and praise this show had from the start, the presence of a dick in a ‘mature’ show really affects whether or not you’ll watch it?
Does a similar internal debate have to happen for you to watch porn?
It’s an HBO show- you know the Penis vs. Boobs ratio is going to be 1:2 at the very least.
Heck no. But just curious if it was being exaggerated.
There’s about as much nudity as any other HBO show, but the level of nudity has been somewhat exaggerated. The show is absolutely fantastic, and probably the best page-to-screen adaptation I’ve ever seen. It’s violent, gripping, devastating, and, in a word, awesome. If you have the opportunity, I’d recommend watching it with someone who’s read the books or already seen the show, as it’s quite dense; there are a TON of characters and the plot is very twisty, but it’s an incredibly rewarding show to watch and absolutely worth the time investment. I LOVE the books and it’s one of my favorite shows on TV.
Wait, @Bill_Brasky, you were wondering if Southpark would exaggerate something?
Looks like the Hound just told Jafar to find the diamond in the rough.
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Well done.
I will take one of each, thank you.