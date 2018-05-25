Emilia Clarke Has Some Brutally Honest Thoughts On The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale: ‘It F*cked Me Up’

#Game of Thrones
Entertainment Editor
05.24.18

HBO

We still have to wait a year until the final episodes of Game of Thrones air, but small trickles of information are coming out that are adding fuel to the pyres of speculation. Principal photography seems finished now, and the massive and expensive setpiece battles that have dominated most of the talk coming from the set are now being replaced by good, old-fashioned hype.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, Clarke just straight up gets real about the Game of Thrones finale, saying she’s “doing all this weird sh*t.” What does that mean?

There’s still a lot of filming and post-production work to be done, but Clarke has already shot her character’s final on-screen moments. “It f*cked me up,” she says. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

Not much beyond that comes up in the Vanity Fair piece (Clarke is also in a small indie film called Solo: A Star Wars Story so they focused on that a bit). But when it comes to adding some interesting words to the discourse around the final six episodes, “doing all this weird sh*t” and saying “it f*cked me up” are certainly eyebrow-raising.

(Via Vanity Fair / SlashFilm)

