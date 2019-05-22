Helen Sloan/HBO

So the Game of Thrones finale was a bit divisive. There were a lot of complaints about where the show wound up and about the directions it took certain characters. The only thing most people can agree on is that one shot of Daenerys and her dragon was pretty wicked. Still, some have been unequivocally pro-GoT finale. Jason Alexander, who knows a thing about controversial finales, is one. Another is the show’s ultimate boss: HBO’s president of programming, Carey Bloys

Speaking to Variety, Bloys felt the opposite of livid about [redacted] winning the eponymous game.

“I think the guys did a great job,” Bloys said, referring to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “It’s always sad when a show departs, but that’s part of the TV life cycle, and life moves on. But obviously we’re really proud of the show.”

Bloys does know there’s been a lot of complaining on social media about an episode that scored higher ratings than even the legendary Sopranos closer.