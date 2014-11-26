The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 Teaser Is Here, And It Comes With A Mysterious Website

Season Five of Game of Thrones is not expected to kick off until March of next year, but HBO is beginning their promotion efforts early by launching ThreeEyedRaven.com . So far, there’s not much to it, other than the fact that it’s really good at making you follow the site on Twitter, as well as Game of Thrones on Twitter. If you do both, you’ll get a Direct Message telling you: “You now have the power of #TheSight. Keep watch for visions of the future.”

It’s funny, even with the power of #TheSight, I don’t feel any different, but I’m hoping #TheSight helps my ability to bet on this weekend’s NFL games.

In the meantime, there is a short teaser for the fifth season featuring a snippet of Melisandre’s speech to Arya: “I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever. We will meet again.”

Chances are, the website will eventually launch the full season 5 Game of Thrones trailer.

Source: ThreeEyedRaven