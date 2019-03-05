Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A lot is on the line as Game of Thrones heads into its final season, which premieres on April 14. All of the remaining major pieces on the board — Daenerys, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Cersei — are still contenders for the Iron Throne — although with the Night King leading his Army of the Dead (now with zombified Viserion) through the crumbled remains of Eastwatch, the true heir just may end up being whomever is left standing by the end of it.

One thing is for sure, though: The final season is going to be nothing if not epic, as the new trailer released by HBO teases. And although not much new has been revealed plot-wise, fans have singled out two polarizing characters, Sansa and Cersei, who will almost definitely throw down in the final season.

If you’ll recall, Cersei still blames the murder of King Joffrey on Sansa, and she’s not exactly one to forget a grudge. Meanwhile, Sansa holds Cersei responsible for, well … [gesticulates wildly] … so at some point, we can likely expect a showdown between the two women, even if Arya may ultimately be the one to pull the trigger on Cersei, should she meet her untimely demise.

In any case, fans seem pretty torn on rooting for #TeamSansa or #TeamCersei. In exhibit A, we have Sansa’s relatively nonchalant reaction to seeing Dany’s dragons for the first time (contrasted only by her sister’s look of wonderment).