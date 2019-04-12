HBO

So, tell me if this sounds familiar: you’ve left yourself less than a few days to catch back up on Game of Thrones, even though you had exactly 595 days between the end of season seven and the start of season eight to get your re-watch in. There may be no (responsible) way to cram all 67 episodes into your life before the show starts back up on April 14th, but you can still get yourself reacquainted with the series and hyped up for the next six Sundays by watching these ten essential Game of Thrones episodes.

Season 1, Episode 9: Baelor

That’s right, we’re suggesting you skip the first few episodes of season one. Instead, let’s jump right in with the installment that taught us Game of Thrones will kill anyone, even the biggest star of the show. In addition to its powerful ending, ‘Baelor’ also features some of the best Tyrion scenes of the whole series. We get a better understanding of the messed up relationship he has with family patriarch Tywin. We meet Shae for the first time, and there’s a lot of great banter with Bronn. Meanwhile, in Essos, Daenerys gambles big on blood magic in a desperate attempt to save Khal Drogo’s life.

Season 2, Episode 9: Blackwater

You might have noticed that the battle between the armies of Robb Stark and Jaime Lannister in ‘Baelor’ goes down completely off camera. That’s because of first season budget constraints, but HBO more than makes up for that penny-pinching in season two when Stannis launches a naval assault on King’s Landing. There’s no jumping around thousands of miles in this episode. Everything focuses on the capitol, where everyone is preparing for a brutal sack at the hands of Stannis’ much larger army. The battle itself is a work of art, jam-packed with blood and fire and heroics and infamy.

Season 3, Episode 9: The Rains of Castamere

This episode features the infamous Red Wedding, the biggest gut punch in the entire series – which is saying a lot given how often Game of Thrones beats us up and takes our emotional lunch money. While it’s worth watching this one just to marvel at the ruthless destruction of House Stark, there’s a lot of other great moments to enjoy as well. Jon betrays Ygritte and escapes the Wildlings, Arya and The Hound navigate a fragile truce on their way to the Twins, and Daenerys rips Jorah’s heart in two by falling for Daario.

Season 4, Episode 8: The Mountain and the Viper

We’re going to admit that this episode has a decent amount of fluff, but it’s still worth watching just for the final duel between Oberyn Martell and The Mountain. Such dizzying highs! Such terrible lows. Past that, this is the one where Tyrion delivers a cryptic monologue about his beetle-killing cousin Orson, a romance begins to bloom between Grey Worm and Missandei, and Sansa channels Littlefinger to win over the lords of the Vale.

Season 4, Episode 9: The Watchers on the Wall

Once again Game of Thrones throws out all the other plot lines to concentrate on an epic battle, this time the Wildling attack on Castle Black. While Mance Rayder sends giants and mammoths to breach the gate at the base of the Wall, a war party assaults the castle from the south. The episode takes you back and forth between two vastly different forms of warfare, keeping the intensity high with some single shot sequences that are stunning feats of cinematography. This episode is also guaranteed to hit you right in the feels when star-crossed lovers Jon and Ygritte reunite.