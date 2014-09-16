These Vintage ‘Game Of Thrones’ Travel Posters Will Have You Packing For Winterfell And King’s Landing

Looking to class up your den or dorm room without sacrificing your nerd credibility? Then I’ve got the Etsy shop for you. The Green Dragon Inn is full of maps and 1920s-style travel posters for locations depicted in Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and more.

The Game of Thrones posters (see below) are particularly stunning. You might be asking yourself, “Of all the locations from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series to use for travel posters, why did The Green Dragon Inn use un-exotic places like Winterfell and The Wall?” And the obvious answer is: “I don’t know, maybe because they look totally badass on posters?”

Check them out:

The Wall

Winterfell

King’s Landing

