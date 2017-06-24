The Most Popular ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Shouldn’t Be A Surprise After Looking At The Data From All Six Seasons

#Peter Dinklage #Game of Thrones
06.24.17 9 months ago 2 Comments

HBO

If you weren’t sure that Tyrion Lannister was the top character on Game Of Thrones, there’s some data you’re going to want to see that supports that claim. It’s no secret that folks love Peter Dinklage’s wine-loving member of Westero’s richest family, mostly for his wit, cunning, and his taste in women, but Looker has gifted fans with some clear-cut evidence from across the first six seasons of the show. By looking at the screen time and episode appearances by each character, Tyrion Lannister leads the pack by appearing in a total of 54 episodes with around 293 minutes of screen time. That’s 25 minutes more than Jon Snow and a full hour more than Daenerys Targaryen, the next two on the list.

Cersei Lannister drops in at the fourth spot with 52 episodes and 201 minutes of screen time. As i09 points out, this elevates Cersei’s appearances in the book and shows how the series takes a different approach to the storytelling than the books by George R.R. Martin. As we enter territory that the book has not covered, this might end up being even clearer within the show’s universe. While Cersei’s story has translated to the screen intact, her appearances allow those actions to carry a little more weight.

Another interesting point is how Eddard Stark manages to come in at #12 with only 16 episodes under his belt. The show does offer some flashbacks that give him a boost, but really shows just how meaningful his character was to the first season and how his eventual death garnered the reaction it did from fans. We spent a lot of time with the guy and some folks were legitimately sad to see him go. Still, he’s got a ways to go to catch up with Tyrion, especially with moments like this under his belt:

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#Peter Dinklage#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronespeter dinklageTYRION LANNISTER

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP