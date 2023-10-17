When Disney+ launched four years back, some were baffled by some of the company’s more obscure and out-there fare that was now a couple clicks away. Others were stoked to see childhood favorites suddenly available. Among the titles that blew up social media was Gargoyles, the mid-‘90s show about nocturnal creatures who are stone monuments by day, night-time protectors by night. Now fans (probably) have some good news.

Variety confirmed that Disney+ is hard at work on a reboot of the show. It won’t be some animated fare. Instead it will do what the company loves to do, namely remake their back catalogue but as live-action fare. The project comes from Gary Dauberman, writer of the Annabelle, It, and The Nun films, and James Wan’s company Atomic Monster.

Here’s the official logline:

“Based on the cult classic Disney animated series, Goliath is the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind. Free from a centuries long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza.”

Gargoyles stuck out from the ‘90s daytime animated pack by being darker than, say, The Gummy Bears, or even Darkwing Duck, which, a few years ago, also had a live-action redo on the docket.

