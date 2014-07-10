Is That Garrett From ‘Community’ In That Weird AT&T Vampire Commercial?

#Commercials #Community
Editorial Director
07.10.14 11 Comments

The AT&T U-Verse vampire-nerdy guy break up commercial has been uploaded from a few weeks now but I saw it first time last night during an actual television broadcast and was immediately all like, “Holy sh*t is that Garrett from Community breaking up with the sexy lady vampire that he’s in a fictional — and probably emotionally unhealthy — relationship with?”

After the lightest of research I can confirm that yes, yes it is in fact this guy:

“It’s like god spilled a person.” Not only does that immediately make this commercial my hands down favorite advertisement for cable television, but it also gives me a reason to use this GIF despite the fact there is no imminent crisis at hand. Unless you’re taking Garrett’s biting issue with his fake vampire girlfriend very seriously.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commercials#Community
TAGSATTCOMMERCIALSCommunityGARRETT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP