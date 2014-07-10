Is That Garrett From ‘Community’ In That Weird AT&T Vampire Commercial?

The AT&T U-Verse vampire-nerdy guy break up commercial has been uploaded from a few weeks now but I saw it first time last night during an actual television broadcast and was immediately all like, “Holy sh*t is that Garrett from Community breaking up with the sexy lady vampire that he’s in a fictional — and probably emotionally unhealthy — relationship with?”
After the lightest of research I can confirm that yes, yes it is in fact this guy:
“It’s like god spilled a person.” Not only does that immediately make this commercial my hands down favorite advertisement for cable television, but it also gives me a reason to use this GIF despite the fact there is no imminent crisis at hand. Unless you’re taking Garrett’s biting issue with his fake vampire girlfriend very seriously.
The background characters are often my favorite part of Community. Yeah I want season 6 now, if only so those guys have a job again, and maybe we get an episode that doesn’t have any of the main people at all.
Realistically speaking, you kind of have to have the regulars in every episode, for contractual reasons. But yeah — I did a pilot for Comedy Central earlier this year, but it didn’t go. I’ve done a few smaller things, the commercial seems to be airing a lot, and Community syndication has proven lucrative. But I’d really like a regular gig.
The first thing I said when I saw that commercial was “It’s like God spilled a person.”
Uproxx, you complete me.
I caught that right away, and thought “Holy shit, Garret hit the big time!”
I wonder what Asian Annie up to.
I don’t know. I end up doing a bunch of auditions with Charley Koontz, who plays Neil. We both just auditioned for the upcoming CSI spinoff, but I don’t think either of us got it.
But I thought we saved him?
Come on… Did we REALLY save him though?
About ten years ago I was into Louie CK (I know, fan your faces) just from his Pootie Tang/Chris Rock show days. I wanted to see him do stand up so I convinced some friends to go since Joe Rogan was the headliner and they had heard of him.
So we went and it was a few unknowns to open, including Garrett up there – weird stand up where he just shouted everything as “the joke” – followed by some other guy, then Harland Williams (known for Half Baked by then), then Louie, then Joe Rogan.
After the show Louie and Joe were standing by the door and I went and spoke with them for a minute and told Louie how great he was, he very humbly thanked me and shook my hand. They were both real cool about talking to a fan and I appreciate them both because of it.
The first time I saw Garrett on Community I shouted at my friend “Dude, that’s yelling joke guy from that comedy show we went to!” and he had no recollection. true story.
I remember that! That was one of the worst shows I ever did!
Oh man, no worries, I actually remember you from that performance so it was at least memorable! Best of luck with the CSI spin-off or anything else you have coming up.
Hooray for Erik Charles Nielsen! I’ve seen him do stand up many times and he’s a nice guy.