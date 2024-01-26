Everyone who attended college knows that your first year is just to get your bearings straight, but sophomore year is when the fun really begins because you know exactly how to work the system (and who is cool enough to hang out with). This is why a second season of Gen V is a much-needed addition to Amazon Prime’s The Boys universe. Who knows what those adolescent supes will come up with for their second year? The group has already been covered in blood more than a handful of times.

After a well-received first season, the gang was renewed for another semester at Godolkin University. “We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said after the show was renewed last fall. “These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.” This likely means a lot more penis-related incidents, but nobody is complaining about that.

The beauty (or curse) of a fresh superhero universe is all of the fun possibilities for upcoming seasons. Here is everything we know so far about Gen V season two.

Plot

Season one followed the diverse group of young Supes as they learned to control and understand their powers, and hopefully, become world-famous heroes like The Seven. But unlike The Seven, these supes are all young adults with little-to-no self-control, so things are a bit on the wild (and bloody) side. Season two will hopefully explore more of the characters as they learn more about the dark side of their idols and look to gain more control over their own powers. And it will probably be pretty meta along the way.

Unlike other superhero franchises, Kripke says that he doesn’t want the plot to get too convoluted between the shows. “We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it’s all very modular,” he told Variety. “It’s like there’s Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.” All aboard The Boys train.