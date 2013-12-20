George R.R. Martin Will Hold Free Screenings Of Every 'Game Of Thrones' Episode In His New Mexico Theater

We’re still a few months away from the premiere of the fourth season of Game of Thrones, so if you’re looking for a way to kill some time, and you like free stuff, and you live in or plan on traveling to the American Southwest, and you don’t mind standing in line, and you have an interest in watching the first three seasons of Game of Thrones with series creator George R.R. Martin and other superfans of the show, or you just want to sit Martin down and explain that it is very, very important to you that he finish the next book as soon as possible, and maybe he shouldn’t be making appearances at three-plus-hour weekly screenings on nights that could have been spent in front of his computer, then I have excellent news for you.

From the website for Martin’s theater, the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Sante Fe, New Nexico:

With the blessings of HBO, the Jean Cocteau is proud to present the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series THE GAME OF THRONES in their entirety over a 12-week period. The screenings will be open free to the public on a first come, first-served basis. Each week, two or three new episodes will be showcased on our Big Screen, leading up to the launch of Season Four in March. Watch this website and sign up for our weekly newsletter for further details. We’ll have door prizes, appearances by author George R.R. Martin and special Skype guest appearances by cast and crew members. All screenings will begin at 7 pm.

Here’s the full schedule of the screenings:

Monday, January 6: Season One, Episodes 1-3 Monday, January 13: Season One, Episodes 4-5 Monday, January 20: Season One, Episodes 6-8 Monday, January 27: Season One, Episodes 9-10 Monday, February 3: Season Two, Episodes 1-3 Wednesday, February 12: Season Two, Episodes 4-5 Wednesday, February 19: Season Two, Episodes 6-8 Friday, February 28: Season Two, Episodes 9-10 Monday, March 3: Season Three, Episodes 1-3 Monday, March 10: Season Three, Episodes 4-5 Monday, March 17: Season Three, Episodes 6-8 Monday, March 24: Season Three, Episodes 9-10

I vote we all get on a plane and show up in Santa Fe for “The Rains of Castamere” on March 24 wearing Heisenberg disguises. People won’t even know what to do.

(via Zap2It)