Better Call Saul took Breaking Bad fans deeper into Gus Fring’s backstory, but if it were up to Giancarlo Esposito, he’s ready to go back even further.

While fielding fan questions for British GQ, Esposito gave an enthusiastic response when asked about his interest in a Gus Fring prequel show. The actor has apparently given a lot of thought to how Fring rises from his humble beginnings in Chile to become the “Chicken Man” kingpin of a massive meth operation in New Mexico that’s brilliantly disguised by the impeccably run fast food franchise Los Pollos Hermanos.

Via ScreenRant:

Yeah, I would love that, too. My backstory is he was a military guy who worked his way up through the ranks and could have become president, el jefe, el presidente, even possibly the dictator and have taken over. But he wanted to do something that could not be controlled by others, and he wanted to control his own destiny. And so he took off to create a new life for himself in America and become a meth dealer, a businessman.

Esposito also revealed that he’s already cooked up a title for the prequel.

“I think, in his younger years, he was someone who could have been more Tony Montana,” Esposito continued. “But he worked his way into becoming level enough to listen, hear, and see through his emotional state. We would hope that it might be The Rise of Gus.”

You can watch Esposito answer more fan questions below:

