In a nostalgia-fueled move at this year’s SAG awards, Netflix reunited the casts of several beloved award winners, including Modern Family, The Lord of the Rings, and the fine folks of Breaking Bad. Even though they all just reunited for Better Call Saul, it’s the thought that counts!

The cast of Breaking Bad decided to go off-script as they presented the award for best ensemble in a drama series, an award they won 10 years ago. Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, R.J. Mitte, Anna Gunn, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris and Betsy Brandt all took the stage, and chaos naturally ensued.

Gunn, who portrayed Walt’s wife, Skyler, began the segment by channeling some Sesame Street logic. “Ensemble – the E stands for the excellence that each cast member brings to every exciting episode,” She said. They turned over to Odenkirk, who continued, “And the letter N… N stands for no, no f—ing way I’m going to do this cheesy thing where you say each letter of the word. I’m not doing it,” Odenkirk joked. This was the first time the ceremony was streamed on Netflix, where cursing is a lot more lax than say NBC. But imagine if they could curse on Law & Order?

Paul, a rule-follower, added, “I think we have to, it’s on the teleprompter,” while Norris quipped, “Teleprompter my a–; I got a beer and a couple shots backstage, so let’s get this thing going.”

Finally, Banks (the voice of reason) added, “It’s an award show, they can’t fire us so, f–k ’em!” Even though Netflix cannot fire the Breaking Bad cast, it does have the power to take El Camino off of streaming at any given point, so keep that in mind next time you want to call the streamer out for anything.

Before the award was announced, you could hear Banks also asking, “Where’s Giancarlo?” referring to Giancarlo Esposito, the incomparable Gus Frig. It seems like Esposito is too busy with his new Netflix show to worry about some award show. On Netflix.

Also, Succession won, but you probably already know that. Check out the presentation above.

