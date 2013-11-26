Vince Gilligan Discusses What Happened To Jesse Pinkman After The ‘Breaking Bad’ Finale

There’s an interview with Breaking Bad showrunner Vince Gilligan in GQ’s Men of the Year issue, and if you want to read about his take on the finale, or what he thinks of Walt and the people who rooted for him, or the story about the terminally ill young fan who contributed to the finale’s plot, then you should probably check it out. In this space, however, we will be discussing Jesse Pinkman.
What do you think happened to him?
My personal feeling is that he got away. But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents. But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.
Now, Gilligan has mentioned all of this before, but he’s even more of a downer here, bringing up the fingerprints and the murders Jesse will almost definitely be charged with once he gets caught. And he still insists that, in the good scenario, Jesse, who has spent his entire life in a warm climate, moves to a frozen abyss and stays there until he dies.
This brings me to my point: Jesus Christ, Vince. Next time someone asks you what happened to Jesse after the show ended, can you please just leave the commitment to realism behind for a minute and say something like, “Oh, he became a rock star and went on tour with Bon Jovi” or “He moved to the beach, changed his name to Shoop, got a dog, became a teacher, and spent a whole wacky summer trying to reach a class full of troubled students” or “He owns a successful trampoline company now”? Give me this one. I’m begging you.
While I don’t think he’s in Mark Harmon’s sexiness bracket, the question does need to be asked how the hell haven’t they remade that movie yet?
That will be after the new remake of Roadhouse.
Hopefully they wont fuck with perfection.
Nevermind.
Going on tour with Bon Jovi sounds worse than death row.
GOOD!
I hated that Jesse just grew a conscience half way through the series and just gets to ride off into the sunset.
Pfft, iknorite? What’s character development?
It’s true. When you get arrested, the judge will go “Okay, you produced and sold the strongest meth this side of North Korea, you killed an unarmed man, and conspired to kill others. But, I’ll be God Damned if you didn’t go through some heartfelt, legit CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT! Jump in that car and ride off into the sunset!”
Jesse fucked up and hurt a lot of people. He gets off free because he cried about it?
yeah, I was not a fan of him kind of becoming a BITCH! instead of just continuing to yell it all the time.
Totally agree. Walt saved his ass a few times as well including when he accidently let his girlfriend die.
I think all of you that are not named NeoJadan should go talk to a therapist or something and just get yourselves checked out.
It can’t be healthy going through life that could and cynical, especially regarding fictional characters.
Major LOL at everyone who though he could just up and adopt Brock like it ain’t no thang.
*kidnap
Since Walt never made it out of New Hampshire and froze to death in that car* I’m just going to assume Jesse rotted in that dungeon.
*This ending is more Breaking Bad-esque than what was actually shown
He drove off the road, hit a cactus and died.
Damn you mundane every day life.
Isn’t that how Bill the Cat died in Bloom County?
The rest of Walt’s stolen money was hidden beneath the seat of the car that he stole. He’s literally sitting on upwards of $60MM.
And he’s going to blow it on a big-ass plasma.
I feel you. It took me until about 6 months ago to accept that Tony Soprano bit it in that diner. You could say I …Stopped Believin’.
You forgot to put on your sunglasses.
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH
and here I thought that discretion was the better part of valor. Thanks for setting me straight! ;-)
I look forward to Dustin’s article referencing this interview, “22 Possible End-Game Scenarios for Jesse Pinkman,” coming to this site in August 2015.
But it will be headlined: “22 Posible End-Game Seenarios for Jesse Blueman”
[www.youtube.com]
Poor, poor Jessie. Dude never could catch a break.
When the lawyers were all over Skyler and told her to come up with SOMETHING, I never got why she didn’t throw out Jesse’s name. She was ready to kill him anyway, and she knows he was Walt’s 50/50 partner in EVERYTHING. Jesse was the only one of the duo who actually crossed international borders and made meth oversees and assisted in the murder of over 30 members of the Mexican cartel. He then came back and kept making meth, and cutting deals with other dealers all over the country. The D.A. would have fapped to the idea of putting this guy behind bars.
I’m guessing the cops found the fingerprints all over the equipment and see Walt dead with a bullet in his gut. Not only that, but Jesse had just picked up a gun and put it down while also strangling Todd. His fingerprints are all over Todd and the gun too.
He would be all over the TV and wanted for the murder of Walter, Todd and the rest of the gang while the news covers how Jesse is talked about as the “other face of Heisenberg”.
Jesse calls Ed wanting a re-do, but Ed isn’t buying it. Once you step out on him once, you can’t recover. Jesse will plead his case and Ed will budge but will ask for 10 million.
Jesse doesn’t have that kind of money. But he knows where to get it. Jack hinted that the 70 million weren’t at the compound when he told Walt that if he died, Walt will never know where it is. Jesse will have to find the barrels and pay off Ed to get smuggled to Alaska.
Problem is that the DEA will be all over him, especially when Marie tells them that he’s the last person to be in contact with Hank, and was actually with him the moment he arrested Walt and subsequently died. Hmm, sounds like a double-cross, doesn’t it?
The cartel scientists will also see him on TV and will recognize him as the guy who came over and cooked meth. They’re not going to let him take the Heisenberg recipe to his grave. They’ll hunt him down too.
All-in-all, not good for Jesse. Only way he survives is he finds the barrels, pays off Ed, and avoids the DEA, the FBI, the Mexican cartel, and Lydia’s associates who will all be out to get him (and I still think Lydia was working for The Greeks so that’s not going to end up good for Jesse).
A “Summer School” reference? My day is complete!
The part with Jessie was the the only thing I didn’t like about the final episode. Him getting into a car and driving away after escaping/being rescued from the bad guys… That could have easily happened in the middle of any previous season. There was no real wrap up to his story. Hell, what if he got pulled over for speeding?
I would have loved to have seen a denouement with him getting in a plane or arriving in a small town in Alaska (which by the way was an option Jessie himself suggested when he was to meet with Max Cherry for his clean slate) or something that showed him ending up alright. Or if he wasn’t going to be all right show that.
I feel like knowing Walt (and all his baggage) is dying is enough of a happy ending for Jesse. Dude’s seriously screwed in the head as early as Season 2, and then a bunch of other traumatic shit happens to him. I wouldn’t even be surprised if Jesse was speeding off to turn himself in. What his character wanted more than anything is to be absolved of his sins. After everything, I’m not sure if he’d even want to run.
Jesse died on his way back to his home planet.