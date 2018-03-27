The CW

Gine Rodriguez caught the eye of audiences in the vastly different Jane The Virgin and Annihilation, and Netflix is hoping to foster that growing star power by bringing the actress on to a project that’s rife with the kind of nostalgia that the internet loves. While it was already announced that Rodriguez would be starring in a cartoon reboot of the ’90s classic TV show Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?, Netflix revealed on Monday that Rodriguez would also be portraying the notorious thief in a live-action standalone film as well.

Deadline reported that Rodriguez will be donning the iconic red fedora as well as producing the project through her I Can and I Will productions. For all the ’90s kids who obsessed over Sandiego’s adventures and want to share them with their kids (yeah, we’re officially old, guys), this project is a reboot goldmine, as well as a great showcase for Rodriguez’s charm.

Everything old is new again these days, but this seems like a project that is ripe for a reinvention. No word on what the new theme song will sound like now, but there’s probably a good chance it will still be an earworm that will ring in your ears days after you hear it.

(Via Deadline)