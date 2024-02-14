That’s more difficult dreamed than done, as audiences witnessed previously when the former pop sensations — portrayed by Busy Phillips, Sarah Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry — attempted to relive their early-20s life while juggling family, real professions, and getting achier in the bod. (Hydration, people.) Now, however, they have managed to record their new album, so it’s time to go on tour . A predictable development? Well, it’s better than dealing with the Property Brothers again.

Netflix has done it again. That is, they have resurrected another series to breathe new life into a show that wasn’t appreciated enough elsewhere. In this case, that would be Girls5Eva , formerly of Peacock and hailing from the mind of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. These two seldom swing and miss, and now, we’ll be able to see TV’s funniest Spice Girls-esque 1990s girl group return to relive their glory days.

Plot

Yes, I meant to mention the Property Brothers above. They actually popped into the second season finale and did martial arts (no, really) after informing the group that they would not be touring on their record label’s dime.

The ladies were not to be detoured, or deterred, and they’re gonna do this thing on their own. The new album is called Returnity, and they have no crew or even bookings, but yes, it’s time for the on-the-road comeback. Man, I hope this tour rider surfaces. From the synopsis:

With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

Cast

Are the Property Brothers going to be the surprise tour managers? If only. The better news: Busy Phillips, Sarah Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry are all back on the roster.