When Will ‘Girls5Eva’ Season 3 Come To Netflix?

Last fall, in a surprising move, Netflix saved Girls5Eva from an untimely death after Peacock canceled the comedy series. In addition to nabbing the first and second seasons of the fan-favorite show, the streamer is dropping season three in March for a proper Girls5Eva reunion tour. This is the Eras tour effect, people!!! The people need more pop stars.

The series follows the fictional one-hit-wonder girl group who reunite after nearly 20 years to revive their pop band for a show-stopping tour. It’s the trendy thing to do right now.

Girls5Eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as the Girls, who will no doubt be famous pop stars until the end of time. Or, like, 4ever. Here is what to expect from season three of the series:

With no plan, tour manager or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want ‘the big time’ again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

Season three drops on March 14th and consists of six episodes. You can watch the first two seasons of Girls5Eva on Peacock….for now.

(Via Variety)