In case you aren’t watching The Golden Bachelor, also known as the best show on television, let’s catch you up to speed: Gerry, the 72-year-old bachelor, is looking for love and has been presented with a group of 22 women (all over the age of 60) who he will date and then hopefully find The One after playing a tough game of pickleball.

Having older women on the show has been refreshing: they all talk about their careers and families with pride and accomplishment. It makes these contestants feel like people with lives, not wannabe influencers. On the other hand, they have real-life responsibilities off the show. Imagine if your mom said she couldn’t come to your wedding because she had to go compete for a man on national television? It’s not a problem many face. But Sandra’s daughter did!

Sandra, the 75-year-old contestant from Georgia, actually missed her daughter’s wedding to hang out with Gerry and his many dates. Sandra told Gerry this, who was “flattered” that Sandra chose to pursue love instead of dancing to “Sweet Caroline” with the rest of her family. Sandra said it was a choice she had discussed with he daughter earlier. She explained, “She said, ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. I want you to go get yours.'” Sandra is trying harder than most to get Gery’s attention. She even had ice cream despite being lactose intolerant. If that’s not love what is?

Before it got too cheesy (it’s ABC, not The CW, mind you), the two were able to FaceTime with Sandra’s daughter, but not before struggling to even use an iPhone. “I think you hit this phone thingie?” Sandra asked Gerry, who was similarly clueless.

Luckily, Sandra will make it another week since she received a rose. Maybe her wedding to Gerry will be next, and her daughter can skip it to go compete on Lingo.

(Via People)