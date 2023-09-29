‘The Golden Bachelor’ Recap: Give Jimmy Kimmel’s Aunt A Rose!

Age is not just a number, it’s a concept around which a network can expand its reality dating show universe. The Golden Bachelor’s premiere proves that. Sure, the show may spend an inordinate amount of time trying to convince audiences that the over-60 crowd isn’t just a bag of bones shuffling their walkers to an open grave, but when it’s not obsessed with overcorrecting TV’s ageist track record, it actually has mass appeal. There’s Gary, a tall, fit, salt-peppered hunk so in touch with his emotions that he’s not afraid to shed a tear with each pan to camera. There’s a gaggle of women – some whose Boomer status we seriously question – who are smart, funny, and unafraid to put it all on the line for love. And then there’s Jimmy Kimmel’s aunt. That’s right, Aunt Chippy was so puzzled by the idea that TV audiences would tune in to watch a 73-year-old retiree woo dozens of women by laughing over their shared bedtimes and bad knees that she pulled some strings and got herself an invite. She doesn’t stay long, but man, what a show this would be if she did. Instead, the same formula that’s come to define Bachelor Nation installments stays intact. There are the limo reveals, intimate sit-downs, a tense rose ceremony, and enough champagne (and now orange juice) to keep the night flowing. Hopefully, for these seniors, it doesn’t flow too long. And look, age jokes may be in bad taste, but this first episode seems hellbent on reminding us that these women aren’t dead yet – despite no one arguing the opposite. We get it: second chances are inspiring, these contestants have lived experiences that make them even more interesting than a 20-something marketing executive from Missouri, and that woman with the egg basket is just as horny as a 30-year-old LA native named Kimberly. Let’s quit congratulating ourselves on this diversity push and give these women a chance to write their own narratives. To that end, we’ve rounded up our thoughts on who’s getting a rose, who isn’t, and if Gary’s pacemaker can handle all the flirting to come.

First Impressions Gary

Age: 73

Occupation: Grieving his late wife

Gary doesn’t get a limo, but his entrance is just as memorable – a James Bond-esque get-ready-with-me moment that ends not with golden cufflinks but with hearing aids. We learn that Gary’s wife of 40-something-odd years passed away suddenly due to a bacterial infection. They were high school sweethearts and, though six years have gone by, Gary doesn’t seem as emotionally ready to move on as we’d expect him to be to star in a show like this. Does he need a reality TV series and a couple of dozen strangers fawning over him, or would therapy and a hobby be a better coping mechanism? Time will tell. Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Serving on these senior hoes

Edith did not come to play. She brought props, she brought personality, and she packaged it all in a bit of golden saran wrap that basically screamed, “I’m not like these other girls.” From here on, she will only be referred to as the Confetti Queen. Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Missing her friend, Roberta

Ellen’s a retired teacher from Florida who gave us our first mention of pickleball – the low-impact sport that’s basically tennis for old people – just eight minutes into the episode. But the most memorable thing about Ellen is her friend Roberta. The pair have watched every season of The Bachelor together and the only reason Roberta isn’t here instead is because she’s busy fighting cancer. (Or, you know, she has a partner already. We don’t know Roberta’s life.) Either way, #ThisIsForRoberta Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Swearing like a sailor

Sandra’s idea of breaking the ice is inviting Gary to witness how she manages her anxiety attacks – with a bit of deep breathing and a whole lot of whispered, “Fuuuuucks.” It’s actually pretty therapeutic. You should try it. Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Inspiring that one song by Prince

Leslie came dressed as a bargain store granny just so she could reveal her smokin’ bod, and flowing locks, and tell Gary she absolutely doesn’t need him. That’s feminism. She also drops one of the coolest fun facts we’ve ever heard on this show: She’s the origin story of Prince’s “Sexy Dancer.” Gary cannot handle this woman. Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Making every day her birthday

When Theresa steps out of the limo in nothing but a black silk robe, she tells Gary it’s her birthday – which may be true, but it’s also the perfect set-up for her to flash a bit of her birthday suit off camera. She’s not really naked of course (she “has six grandsons!”) but boy does she squeeze every last drop of opportunity out of the bit, sharing birthday cupcakes and practically guilting Gary into giving her a rose. Game recognizes game, Theresa. April

Age: 65

Occupation: Chicken enthusiast

In case Gary couldn’t picture what growing up on a farm must be like, April from Florida brought a visual aid – a basket of fresh eggs that served as some kind of confusing sexual ice breaker. She followed it up with an ass-spanking chicken dance and some strange bird calls, all of which Gary seemed to eat up like, well, chicken feed. April feels poised to go far on this show simply because her level of weird is both entertaining and drama-flaming – she’s already got some haters in the group – but Gary should be on guard. She’s had three men desperately in love with her in her past. Where are they now? Fertilizer for her chicken coop?