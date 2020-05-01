Today marks the 30th anniversary of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s collaborative novel Good Omens, but with the majority of the world on lockdown, it’s hard to properly celebrate the event. Fortunately, Gaiman orchestrated a socially-distanced workaround, and he even managed to secure the help of David Tennant and Michael Sheen who starred in the Amazon Prime miniseries based on the book.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman wrote a quarantine-themed mini-episode titled “Good Omens: Lockdown,” which features Sheen and Tennant’s angel and demon characters trying to make the best of these strange times of self-isolation:

The three-minute audio clip follows Aziraphale and Crowley as they check in with each other in lockdown. Crowley’s losing his mind with only his houseplants for company, and he can’t even bring himself to spread fear and discontent amongst the masses when the pandemic is already doing such a good job of that. Meanwhile, Aziraphale is perfectly thrilled to sit in his closed book store all day, reading and baking bundt cakes. After all, when you’ve successfully shut down the apocalypse, a global pandemic is no sweat.

Gaiman debuted the clip on Twitter with the following message: “Good Omens the book is 30. This is our present to all of you. It’s to make people happy, because too many of us are sad.” You can watch/listen to the episode below:

If you haven’t read and/or watched Good Omens, the book can be purchased in paperback or for your e-reader device, and the complete adaptation starring Tennant and Sheen is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The story revolves around the unlikely friendship between an angel (Sheen) and a demon (Tennant), who’ve both grown to enjoy life on earth way too much, so they decide to defy the forces of both Heaven and Hell in a mad-cap effort to stop Armageddon.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)