The New ‘Gotham’ Featurette Really Loves That Joker

Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon and Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock

Fox just released a “first look” featurette for their Gotham TV series (trailer here). Earlier this month, showrunner Bruno Heller said The Joker will be brought into the show “with great care and a lot of thought”.

Now he and director Danny Cannon are making damn sure we know The Joker is in this, with Cannon stressing in the featurette, “You do not want to miss an episode, because you may miss meeting The Joker for the first time.”

Subtle. Very subtle. The only thing missing was him imploring us to watch any DVR’d episodes within three days, because that’s what Thomas and Martha Wayne would have wanted.

Heller also described the show as an origin story for several of the rogues. (Oh, great, more origin stories.) He rhetorically asks, “What made The Joker The Joker?”

I’m a little disheartened to think they might write Joker’s origin story. The comics usually steer clear of his origin or previous life, and that mystery is part of what makes him a high-caliber villain. The Joker just is. His cackling inevitability needs no origin story. I just love the stuff I love.

Fox has also been releasing several cast photos. We’ve collected the newer ones below.

Cory Michael Smith as The Riddler (I hope it’s Gordon’s mustache in that evidence bag.)

Clare Foley as Poison Ivy (whose character is named Ivy even though it’s supposed to be Pamela)

Camren Bicondova as Catwoman (well, Catkid)

David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne

Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney

Erin Richards as Barbara Kean

Zabryna Guevara as Captain Sarah Essen

Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin

