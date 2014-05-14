The New ‘Gotham’ Featurette Really Loves That Joker

Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon and Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock
Fox just released a “first look” featurette for their Gotham TV series (trailer here). Earlier this month, showrunner Bruno Heller said The Joker will be brought into the show “with great care and a lot of thought”.
Now he and director Danny Cannon are making damn sure we know The Joker is in this, with Cannon stressing in the featurette, “You do not want to miss an episode, because you may miss meeting The Joker for the first time.”
Subtle. Very subtle. The only thing missing was him imploring us to watch any DVR’d episodes within three days, because that’s what Thomas and Martha Wayne would have wanted.
Heller also described the show as an origin story for several of the rogues. (Oh, great, more origin stories.) He rhetorically asks, “What made The Joker The Joker?”
I’m a little disheartened to think they might write Joker’s origin story. The comics usually steer clear of his origin or previous life, and that mystery is part of what makes him a high-caliber villain. The Joker just is. His cackling inevitability needs no origin story. I just love the stuff I love.
Fox has also been releasing several cast photos. We’ve collected the newer ones below.
Cory Michael Smith as The Riddler (I hope it’s Gordon’s mustache in that evidence bag.)
Clare Foley as Poison Ivy (whose character is named Ivy even though it’s supposed to be Pamela)
Camren Bicondova as Catwoman (well, Catkid)
David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne
Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney
Erin Richards as Barbara Kean
Zabryna Guevara as Captain Sarah Essen
Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin
One of the things I loved about the Ledger/Nolan Riddler is that the story of how he got his scars or his “origin story” changed every time he told it. He just was, and that in itself was the scary part, it wasn’t something you could analyze or fix. Some people just want to watch the world burn.
But I’m sure that they will fuck that up with an abusive step-dad storyline.
@Dub_C. Yeah. That’s what I get for looking at the picture of Cory Smith before posting. Oh well, I realize that the technology to edit a blog post is years away, but at least it gives the coders & programmers a goal to strive for.
@pie: Four quick things
1. You hit publish, walk away and then realize the error. By the time you get back to your desk someone has already corrected you. You laugh at the dumb mistake, and take the hit. In case you were wondering, this is the thought process of a normal person. You make an obvious mistake, someone corrects you and you move on.
2. You don’t know what a diatribe is. If you are looking for an example of one, read your post.
3. “you wrote this post almost an hour ago, and I realize Uproxx doesn’t have an edit button” That is you ending your own argument. Nevertheless, you persevere (after all, what good is crazy without the ability to stop?).
4. You seem like a delight.
This is not Heath Ledger Joker…there’s been literally hundreds of interpretations of the Joker. Stop crying about what you want. Why not just take Heath Ledger Joker and edit the TV show to include scenes from the movie !!!
@tenillusions It’s not about “crying” or pining for the Joker to only be the Ledger version, it is about how they will handle the “origin” of the character. Anyone can play the character but they have already been shown the proper way to deal with the origin. Just like anyone can play Superman and how there are different approaches to the character, but if they show his origin or the reason for his powers was because he was bit by a radioactive spider people have the right to complain.
Yeah, but you’re complaining about an origin that doesn’t exist yet. You’re just complaining to complain.
After 70 years, the lack of the origin story IS the origin story. The closest you really ever get to it is the Red Hood.
Who knows, maybe Jim is best friends with a happily married engineer who is just trying his luck out in the stand up game. At this point, it is just Schrodinger’s Joker. I may be right, I may not, but don’t act like I’m wrong or am way off base on the speculation (Birds of Prey & Aquaman come to mind). You have the same information that I do. However I was not complaining. I did two things (3 if you count the Riddler fuckup):
1. I simply commented on how much I appreciated the way Nolan handled the Joker’s origin.
2. Pessimistically predicted that the CW would manage to fuck it up.
Neither of these are complaints. Now if you have a problem with people talking about what may or may not happen on a TV show, then what exactly are you doing here?
I agree with Gen. Fatassery, The Joker’s lack of an origin story is his origin story. It makes the character far more sinister and evil because you can’t emphasize with him. If they make him out to be some kid who was horribly abused by his father or some guy who’s wife gets killed by the mob you start to emphasize with him. You shouldn’t have empathy for The Joker. He’s a figure of pure insanity and evil.
Maybe they’ll give Joker a 5 or 6 episode arc, except instead of 1 drawn out origin, it’ll be a completely different, contradictory origin each episode or two. And have it totally divorced from the other characters (or at least never use the same ones twice.)
They won’t. It’ll be something stupid. This show is such a waste. If they approached it like The Wire, that’d be interesting. The story of Gotham became such an awful place and Gordon as the one good cop trying to fight an increasingly more complex battle. Bruce Wayne wouldn’t even need to be in the show. Or if they did, you could have him as a tertiary character. Just checking in on his training. By the end of the show’s run they could really set up why Batman is necessary. Then spinoff into a Batman show. Bam! Send me a check already!
I always thought Batman had a hand in the development of a lot of Gotham’s villains. To have a show about all the bad guys, without that influence, seems kinda dumb.
If The Penguin is thin, can they make the Joker morbidly obese? How about Mr. Freeze as an Ice Cream Truck driver?
Dexter did it.
I like Ryan and Terriers Guy. I’m in.
I’m afraid this is gonna be shit.
“Rome” was fantastic, so I trust Bruno Heller to do a pretty good job here.
Erin Richards seems nice. Very Alice Eve-like.
I thought “well this looks pretty cool” then BAM! Jada Pinkett-Smith. Is she ever good in anything?
@Fedaykin Menace II Society muthafukkahhhhhhhh
Excited for some origin stories. The Batman characters have a lot of depth that really hasn’t been touched in TV or movies (BTAS as the exception). Even Batman Begins skimmed through Bruce Wayne’s journey to Batman. I have high hope for this show. As for Joker’s origin story I wouldn’t mind seeing some elements from The Killing Joke. Great look into the psyche of both Joker and Batman.
Alan Tudyk for Joker or GTFO
Also, Anthony Stewart Head as Mr. Freeze, or see above.
really, Steve the Pirate as the Joker?
Yeah, man, watch him on Dollhouse and tell me he wouldn’t be fantastic
By the looks of the kids that were cast, I think the biggest super villain in Gotham is going to be Puberty. Yikes!
Honestly? This video finally sold me on the show.
Even if they fuck up the Joker origin, its contained to this iteration. It wont spread anywhere else, so if they fuck up its on them.
Ill reserve judgement though.
Anyone notice that between these guys and Nolan, the people that are in charge of Batman are the inherently evil British?
Regardless of everything else, The Penguin guy has the look down.
Seriously. The casting appears to be spot on from a “looks” perspective.
RE: Joker – I posted this on the network somewhere last week:
If I were emperor of the world there would be 3-4 potential Jokers in the show, each with a back story to match the various origins/suspected origins of the Joker. I’d have them all approached to be the Red Hood and have him fall in the chemicals in the series finale without ever revealing which guy it was.
Here’s my four
A stand up comedian at a nightclub
An engineer
A young patrolman
A teenage street tough that Gordon has been trying to reach
I like the sound of all of this.
You know what I like about this, is that I’m gonna give this a chance and I won’t be that upset if it is shitty. It’s like “Welp, that was shitty.” It seems like they are trying something new with a beloved story and you know what fuck it, it has my interest. The time between Bruce’s parents getting shot and him becoming THE KNIGHT is not really explored that much.
Plus I don’t think I’ve seen Donal Logue take on a bad role. I think we may be pleasantly surprised by dis.