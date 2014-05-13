‘Gotham’ Reveals New Cast Members And Photos

Gotham is theoretically supposed to be Gordon Begins, but more and more it’s sounding like Gotham Central with the latest casting news. Oh, and, of course, there are more photos as the hype machine fires up.



First up, the casting news. Crispus Allen and Renee Montoya, who were only “guest stars” in the pilot, have been upped to series regulars along with the Riddler, er, Edward Nygma, according to Deadline, and Nygma seems to get the most character development:

Cory Michael Smith, Victoria Cartagena and Andrew Stewart-Jones have been promoted to regulars on Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham. Smith plays Edward Nygma,the DC Comics character destined to become future supervillain The Riddler. Nygma is a brilliant but socially awkward forensic scientist who’s eccentric and outgoing and desperate to be liked. Cartagena and Stewart-Jones both play detectives in the major crimes unit of the Gotham Police Department, Renee Montoya and Crispus Allen, respectively.

For those keeping count, that puts the show up to a cast of eleven between main cast members and recurring characters. And it’s probably not even done yet. Fox also dropped a whole bunch of cast photos, a few of which stood out to us. Namely Gordon beating the crap out of Oswald Cobblepot:

And Bullock, for some reason, meeting the meat:

Finally, as Kurp noted yesterday, Fox is apparently trying to create a nerd power block on Mondays. Gotham is getting the 8pm slot on Mondays, leading into Sleepy Hollow. It’s somewhat interesting it’s not the other way around, considering Sleepy Hollow was such a hit it was the first freshman show renewed last year. Although they have kind of a problem in that Gotham has sixteen episodes ordered already, and Sleepy Hollow‘s second season will have 18.

It also contrasts interestingly with NBC’s attempt to make Friday at 10 must-watch genre TV. Constantine gets that slot in the fall, with Hannibal likely taking over in the spring. Hey, at least they’re not competing.