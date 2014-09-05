Ground Yourself With A Ranking Of The Lowest Butters Moments From ‘South Park’

Now that we’re all recovering from the seemingly endless madness of FXX’s The Simpsons marathon, which subsequently welcomed us to their “F*ck it, we’re just going to show The Simpsons all the time anyway” block of programming, I’m issuing a challenge to Comedy Central. South Park returns for a remarkable 18th season on September 24 at 10 PM ET, so it’s time for my favorite network to leave on in the background while I work (apologies to HGTV) to saddle up and deliver us a semi-marathon of all 247 South Park episodes, as well as Bigger, Longer and Uncut. The reason I’m not calling for a round-the-clock marathon is because, well, I slept like garbage during that Simpsons marathon, and we also need all of our regular programming like The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, so society doesn’t implode.

As I see it, Comedy Central already shows “classic” South Park episodes most mornings while I’m struggling to do my set of six pushups, so all we need to do is spin that into full morning and afternoon blocks, and – bing, bang, boom – everyone’s happy. Until then, we’re going to talk about the thing that I look forward to most with any new season of South Park – the continuing abuse and humiliation of Leopold “Butters” Stotch. Haha, that little cartoon bastard just can’t catch a break, and we sure do love every second of watching him be treated like complete crap by his “friends,” family and just about everyone else that he meets.

Not everything is terrible for Butters, of course, as he occasionally manages to come out on top, or at least somewhere in the middle instead of complete rock bottom. So as you dive into this ranking of his lowest and most cringeworthy moments, in which we can’t help but feel slightly bad that we’re laughing hysterically at this poor, simple-minded (albeit fictional) child, know that you’re not going to see any mention of “AWESOM-O,” in which Butters believes that his new best friend is actually a robot and not Eric Cartman in a crappy cardboard costume, because the end of that episode is probably Butters’ best moment, as he shares the video of Cartman dressed as Britney Spears to everyone, and the general calls fat boy the unmentionable F-bomb.

The “Imaginationland” trilogy was South Park at its finest, as that was actually originally intended to be a second feature film, but Matt Stone and Trey Parker just felt that it worked better as a three-episode series. As for Butters, it was difficult watching him be kidnapped by the terrorists of our minds and then slapped around by the most evil characters in the universe, as his friends escaped to reality. But he still ended up becoming the key to saving Imaginationland, so despite being grounded in the end, he was the hero that brought all of our favorite imaginary characters back.

Nor will I be discussing “The Last of the Meheecans,” because even though Butters was forgotten by his friends during that game of “Texans vs. Mexicans,” he ended up becoming the hero of all Mexicans by defeating Cartman to get back into the U.S. And we will only be mentioning “Butters’ Bottom Bitch” in an honorable style, because the little guy managed to create a pimping empire in South Park, and that’s wholly impressive. However, the reason that this specific episode gets an honorable mention is because of this pathetic Butters moment:

Poor little douchebag. Now on with the good (awful) stuff.

20) “Butters’ Very Own Episode” – Season 5, Episode 14

It’s obviously very awful that Butters innocently revealed his father’s homosexual affairs to his mother, thus sending her into an emotional meltdown that led her to attempt to drown Butters in a river. But it was really, really funny, and let’s face it – that was Season 5 and things only got so much worse for Butters as time went on. And at least he got to go to Bennigan’s in the end.

19) “Professor Chaos” – Season 6, Episode 6

No true super villain is ever successful right out of the gates, or ever in the case of Butters, who would go on to unknowingly rip off the entire Simpsons catalog to that point. But his plan to destroy the O-zone with hairspray wasn’t even taken seriously by the writers. He was less important than Miss Choksondik (RIP).

18) “Marjorine” – Season 9, Episode 9

You could argue that dressing Butters up like a girl so that he could infiltrate an all-girls sleepover to steal their fortune-telling device would be pretty humiliating for him, but you’d be wrong, because he did his job like a champ. It’s the whole faking his suicide and tricking his parents into thinking he’s dead by splattering a pig’s corpse all over them aspect that makes this all so terrible for poor, sweet Butters. The icing on the cake, of course, is him being chained up in the basement when his parents think that he has returned from the dead.

17) “The Ungroundable” – Season 12, Episode 14

No child should think that he’s actually a vampire, just as no child should dress and act like a vampire because Twilight made it look “cool.”

16) “Super Fun Time” – Season 12, Episode 7

A lot of Butters’ worst moments are the result of his friendship with Cartman, and somehow a moment that almost got both of them killed was not the worst of them. While Butters was somewhat heroic during the invasion of Pioneer Village, he was still pretty stupid.