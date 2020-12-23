I am not saying Guy Fieri is Santa Claus. I want to be very clear about that. It would be crazy for me to say that celebrity chef Guy Fieri is secretly also Santa Claus, the magical figure who brings presents to little boys and girls all over the world every Christmas Eve. I’m not crazy. All I’m doing here is listing similarities between the two of them. I’m not trying to imply anything here. I’m just stating a few — okay, eleven — objectively true facts. Now, with that said, I can’t stop you from coming to your own conclusions after reading them. Maybe you’ll get to the end of the list and say “Hmm, there sure are a lot of similarities between Santa Claus and Guy Fieri. Almost… too many similarities…” That is your right as a free-thinking person.

But I’m not saying it. I’m not saying Guy Fieri is or even might be Santa Claus. I’m just stating some facts. Where you go from here is up to you.

Santa Claus and Guy Fieri are both jolly

The jolliness of Santa Claus is not in dispute. There are like ten Christmas songs that reference it. He’s a sweet man who wants people to be happy.

Guy Fieri is also jolly. He is so happy all the time and brings an infectious optimism to every kitchen he visits.

Santa Claus and Guy Fieri both show up places to spread joy and eat snacks

Santa Claus crisscrosses the globe to deliver presents and stops at each house to enjoy some cookies and milk.

Guy Fieri crisscrosses the globe to highlight small local businesses and gives them free publicity by enjoying their specialties on camera for an audience of millions.

Santa Claus and Guy Fieri are both associated with magical towns that may or may not exist

Santa Claus lives in the North Pole, a magical place with a workshop capable of making enough toys for every child in the world.